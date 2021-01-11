back

Meet The Women Making Indian Aviation History

Four Air India captains are a part of the first all-woman team of pilots in India to command a direct commercial flight halfway across the globe... Literally.

11/01/2021 7:12 PM
  • 1.1M
  • 875

Portraits

687 comments

  • Sunil S.
    2 hours

    Its proud moment hats off

  • Shalini R.
    3 hours

    Kudos to team 👏👏

  • Varsha D.
    4 hours

    Proud of u all.

  • Sanjay N.
    5 hours

  • Sanjay N.
    5 hours

  • Sanjay N.
    5 hours

  • Ila M.
    5 hours

    Great achievement. Congratulations to the all women team.

  • Krishnamurthy R.
    5 hours

    Great

  • Manjit M.
    6 hours

    Great job👍 Women power

  • Ayesha J.
    8 hours

    ❤️ soon

  • Vijay H.
    11 hours

    Awesome woman Great Achievement

  • Ganesh H.
    12 hours

    Congratulations

  • Ramesh J.
    12 hours

    Congrulations to you all, best of luck for the future.

  • Ritika G.
    13 hours

    Inspiration to all the women out there who are aspiring to do something special and different Kudos to them😊✌

  • Nadeem M.
    13 hours

    Naari shakti zindabad❤️❤️❤️

  • Dolly A.
    14 hours

    Congrats Air India team

  • Disha S.
    14 hours

    Such talent and such beauty

  • Bivash K.
    14 hours

    We all INDIANS are proud of U....

  • Prasanth
    14 hours

    Pak pilots are getting banned but Indians are creating history and world records

  • Jayantee M.
    15 hours

    So proud of you all

