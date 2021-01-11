back
Meet The Women Making Indian Aviation History
Four Air India captains are a part of the first all-woman team of pilots in India to command a direct commercial flight halfway across the globe... Literally.
11/01/2021 7:12 PM
- 1.1M
- 34.4K
- 875
687 comments
Sunil S.2 hours
Its proud moment hats off
Shalini R.3 hours
Kudos to team 👏👏
Varsha D.4 hours
Proud of u all.
Sanjay N.5 hours
FIJI
Sanjay N.5 hours
FIJI
Sanjay N.5 hours
BA
Ila M.5 hours
Great achievement. Congratulations to the all women team.
Krishnamurthy R.5 hours
Great
Manjit M.6 hours
Great job👍 Women power
Ayesha J.8 hours
❤️ soon
Vijay H.11 hours
Awesome woman Great Achievement
Ganesh H.12 hours
Congratulations
Ramesh J.12 hours
Congrulations to you all, best of luck for the future.
Ritika G.13 hours
Inspiration to all the women out there who are aspiring to do something special and different Kudos to them😊✌
Nadeem M.13 hours
Naari shakti zindabad❤️❤️❤️
Dolly A.14 hours
Congrats Air India team
Disha S.14 hours
Such talent and such beauty
Bivash K.14 hours
We all INDIANS are proud of U....
Prasanth14 hours
Pak pilots are getting banned but Indians are creating history and world records
Jayantee M.15 hours
So proud of you all