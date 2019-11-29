back

Meet Uddhav Thackeray

Meet the man who refused to be anything less than a Chief Minister. This is the story of Uddhav Thackeray.

11/29/2019 5:42 PM
  • 313.8k
  • 225

222 comments

  • Vijay P.
    12/09/2019 15:58

    All principles lost for chair

  • Redwan R.
    12/08/2019 18:08

    I know almost nothing of Indian politics but may his party do good for the nation

  • Santosh B.
    12/07/2019 20:46

    Udavji prime minister candidate for loksabha elections in 2024 from Maharashtra ..... Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra

  • Johnson S.
    12/07/2019 01:25

    The humble will rule and so will Uddhav...no more oratory skills is required only actions will be done by Him..We have great hopes in Uddhav

  • Narayan M.
    12/06/2019 11:17

    Hope first n the last for the next 200 years.

  • Santus D.
    12/06/2019 08:14

    Keep it up GOD BLESS YOU and your family

  • Azhar S.
    12/05/2019 16:55

    I don't care if shivsena lost the government but they what they want. This is spirit Congratulations

  • Ajay G.
    12/05/2019 13:47

    Congrats on being the c.m. but no one can take the place of balasaheb

  • Prashanth B.
    12/05/2019 05:27

    Congratulations

  • Rajiv K.
    12/05/2019 01:53

    धोखेबाज उद्धव ठाकरे। बालासाहेब के सिद्धान्तों के विपरीत काम किया। बालासाहेब ने कहा था जो सोनिया के साथ जाएगा वो हिजड़ा है।

  • Manoj S.
    12/04/2019 16:58

    Biggest shame as he killed his own father legacy and morals . He only got selfish for his own personal dynasty results

  • Mohammed A.
    12/04/2019 16:04

    Hope he doesn't change his colors later

  • Ganesh K.
    12/04/2019 15:06

    This is more of a fraud...when you try to break a pre poll alliance then face election again and prove your strength...

  • Jayant J.
    12/04/2019 14:42

    That's called PR Pyaar

  • Syed R.
    12/04/2019 06:47

    BJP bhagao bss..koi v aaye chlega

  • Nabarun R.
    12/04/2019 05:25

    Who says he was reluctant to enter politics ? He seems very desperate !

  • Mridul C.
    12/03/2019 19:19

    Boot licking by Brut

  • Dip S.
    12/03/2019 19:14

    nonsense

  • Venkataramani J.
    12/03/2019 14:21

    Treacherous chief minister who came to power not by people's will but by treachery.

  • Tanya V.
    12/03/2019 06:59

    The unassuming inheritors prove to be more worthy but time shall prove for him