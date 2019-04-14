back

Meet Vikas Singh: The Cop Who Sings

He is arguably New Delhi’s most famous traffic cop. The reason is quite melodious. 👮🎤👏

04/14/2019 11:01 AM
62 comments

  • Hiral P.
    05/03/2019 15:42

    Woww nieces boj AED mujik miss

  • Vinod S.
    05/03/2019 15:23

    Buck up MUSIC IS THE SOUL OF LIFE BLESS U ALL

  • Anand R.
    05/02/2019 10:52

    sandar sahab

  • Ch J.
    04/30/2019 17:14

    Sweet

  • Adi R.
    04/30/2019 14:44

    Vikash

  • Mayank S.
    04/29/2019 19:36

    Kya sirf mujhe ye gawaiyaa pulis us bumpulis kumar ki tarah laga ??

  • Vishwajeet S.
    04/28/2019 11:22

    Riya

  • Surender Y.
    04/27/2019 16:32

    Sir salute you your singing

  • Praveen D.
    04/27/2019 14:38

    👌🙏

  • Harsh J.
    04/27/2019 08:17

    He looks like Pran

  • Anuradha S.
    04/27/2019 05:39

    U have a good voice

  • Sahiba A.
    04/26/2019 09:43

    Stay blessed 😇

  • Sunny
    04/26/2019 08:57

    Nice content. Extremely annoying background score!

  • Ajay S.
    04/25/2019 02:07

    nice sir ...god bless you

  • Yogesh S.
    04/24/2019 16:41

    Great sir

  • Krishnav M.
    04/24/2019 13:28

    Dekhi Delli Police me ek BeatBoxer

  • Vinayak C.
    04/24/2019 11:44

    Beatbox is amazing

  • Hargyan Y.
    04/24/2019 11:26

    Very nice sir

  • Ashraf R.
    04/24/2019 09:39

    Zabardast 😊👌👌👌

  • Srestha B.
    04/24/2019 06:30

    see this!