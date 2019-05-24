back
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Unveil Baby Name
Meet "Master Archie". Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's newborn is the first mixed-race baby to grace the royal family. 👶👑
05/10/2019 7:00 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 1:49 PM
18 comments
Manju T.05/24/2019 08:57
Congratulations
Teresa D.05/18/2019 21:39
Harry you best have a DNA test done!
Brut India05/14/2019 13:29
Dabbawalas are thrilled by the news. https://www.ndtv.com/cities/weve-become-grandfathers-say-dabbawalas-send-gift-to-prince-archie-2036677
Sita R.05/11/2019 15:34
Names was difficult to find, no taste take what was left
Robbie B.05/11/2019 15:06
Who cares huh!!!!!!!!!!!!?!
Archana D.05/10/2019 23:27
Archie 😍
Räuñak C.05/10/2019 21:07
It's been more than 70 years but I still hate everyone of them
Sita R.05/10/2019 13:42
I know it's their baby, but dey couldn't find a better name come on
Neelo T.05/10/2019 12:31
Good luck
Brut India05/10/2019 12:22
How did an American TV actress end up becoming British royalty?
Abhijeet P.05/10/2019 11:31
Master Archie - or aka the boy who will spend Millions of Pounds of Taxpayers money (England's taxpayers ) for his stupid wedding in a couple of decades .. Yay!!!!???
Jaishree D.05/10/2019 10:12
Beautiful Royal Baby of our Prince Son Henry ...The Duke and The Duchess of Sussex. Congratulations .
Nitan D.05/10/2019 10:06
Rekha P.05/10/2019 09:37
Which part of panipat battle they wr in Royal 😹😹😹 3rd grade actress
Ruchi G.05/10/2019 09:15
Congratulations 🎉🎊 happy for them 😁
Rajratna G.05/10/2019 09:08
This news has saved thousands of lives and even changed the foreign policy. Thanks Brut for educating us about this !
Ankush R.05/10/2019 09:07
Don't know why media is too keen about babies born in royal families but Don't forget we have Taimur here😂
Bilal A.05/10/2019 09:04
Congratulations