Melania Trump Impressed By Delhi School’s Happiness Curriculum
CM Kejriwal was not around to explain the happiness curriculum but Melania Trump said she liked what she saw at this Delhi government school. ☺️
02/26/2020 4:46 PM
- 218.4k
- 4.3k
- 101
95 comments
Nongma P.17 hours
Poor people & farmers first I want to be give view in first help ..
Chandan A.a day
Well,thanks to all educated people😊😊
Tauheed A.2 days
ट्रम्पवा की मेडमवा तो बहुत ही सुंदर है, ससुरी
Dinesh N.3 days
=D
Silasawan L.3 days
2nd turn off tRUMP !!! sls SaBAi LAi Krantikari abbabhaDAN Xa. sls
Zou V.4 days
You guys don't know half of the India is in fire.Hindus are killing and destroying Muslims properties
Muthuvelu S.4 days
🙏🙏🙏💐💐💐👌👌👌
Navaneetha R.5 days
Probably he was with tahir hussain on that time
Snoor J.5 days
They bring nothing just violence and unstability to india ....indians should never allow them to visit India again .
Mehak H.5 days
Delhi ke school kyu dikhaye...apne Gujarat ke dikhate...kaam kre koi aur bas muh utha kr credit lene aa jayo
Piyush A.5 days
Are you against Bjp or Hinduism or Development
Jhandas5 days
ഡൽഹി ൽ പിന്നെ മോഡി ആണ് ലോ എല്ലാ സ്കൂൾ കളും ഇങ്ങനെ ആക്കിയത്, എന്റെ പൊന്ന് കെജ്രിവാൾ അണ്ണാ... ഇങ്ങക്കീ ഗതി വന്നല്ലോ...😁
Aamir M.6 days
She speaks like south indian english like tamilian english..🤔😉😝😁
Sunil B.7 days
This exposed the cheapness of BJP
Kalpesh P.7 days
IMPONER SANCIONES A pakistán, malasia Y Turquía
Santoshjangid S.7 days
Nice video Melania Trump and good speech
Mega M.7 days
🙏💞
Yogesh P.02/28/2020 04:49
UP वालों ने बेरोजगारी भत्ता मुफ्त लैपटॉप छोड़ सुरक्षा चुनी और दिल्ली वालों ने मुफ़्तख़ोरी आज परिणाम सबके सामने हैं
Jatin S.02/27/2020 21:14
koi or state me dikha skta unsuljhe bhai master krke bhi kya fayda if na dikha paye to 😂🤣
Mandel S.02/27/2020 19:55
I love big pair of orange 😍