Migrant Workers Crowd Bandra Station During Lockdown
Just as PM Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown, gigantic crowds of migrant workers gathered at Bandra station in Mumbai. 😨
04/14/2020 5:47 PMupdated: 04/14/2020 5:55 PM
422 comments
Mansi P.04/21/2020 16:24
Brut... Before Narendra Modi ji extended the lockdown... Ruling party of Maharashtra declared lockdown 3 days before that... So, please update your facts...
Jas C.04/18/2020 12:19
It looks like the PM donation fund is a fraud and poor people are suffering, govt could afford 5000 cr and 3000 cores on statue but can't help this people whose meeds are not that big.
Arijit B.04/18/2020 08:23
The Real Culprit got caught for falsely instigating these Jahil people. I was surprised to see one interview that the labourers were not happy with Veg or Dal pulao given by the Maharashtra Government,instead they wanted variety!!! They wanted to go home thus it also shows that the Local political party members failed to educate them about danger of Corona. All people may not be educated enough but it's the responsibility of the educated to educate Jahil people for their betterment. Am sure now they will stay put for sometime to come,to protect their own families back home.
Numan I.04/17/2020 18:32
This is the rise of modi radical Hindu terrorist the RSS was banned once during British rule,and then thrice by the post-independence Indian government, first in year 1948 when a RSS member assassinated Mahatma Gandhi then during the emergency (1975–77); and for a third time after the demolition of Babri Masjid in year 1992.🇮🇳🇮🇳💩🐄🥩🐕
Numan I.04/17/2020 18:32
Pauline G.04/17/2020 11:24
🙁
Drpooja T.04/17/2020 09:35
These r not migrant workers..and no train leaves from bandra This is planned
Narayana R.04/17/2020 09:17
If they were migrants wanting to go back, none of them carried luggage with them. Very funny. Brut wants to believe us that these people were migrants and not a conspiracy similar to Delhi.
Arumugam R.04/17/2020 01:22
This is a Conspiracy organised by Anti-Indian forces like AAP & Congress to Defame The Efficient and Excellent Administration being carried out by Narendra Modi Government.
Deborah B.04/16/2020 16:44
These are poor and confused hungry starving and tired away from their homes and family some have small children without any food so naturally they have been waiting for the lockdown to be lifted just counting the days so they can be with their families and such a disappointment to hear about the extended lockdown
Dattātreya S.04/16/2020 16:11
Planed gathering.
Sridhar V.04/16/2020 12:39
Masjids are playing their game against Modi government. The Bandra showdown is preplanned by the masjids and Muslims who want to polarise and gain political vantage.
Vysakh A.04/16/2020 09:31
Pm should have mentioned us lockdown before min two three days before it happens. This is not a surgical strike to the people. He should have give few days to people for preparation.
Krishna R.04/16/2020 08:00
@pia chatterjee... why u can't educate that woman that how to get food by calling 100... this video is just to show how people r blaming govt.
Pranay K.04/16/2020 05:46
Where is the luggage ?
Tenzin K.04/16/2020 03:36
Seriously looks like they have been send out purposely this COVID 19 is no joke.
Syeda S.04/16/2020 02:43
Indian politicians take all fundings and charities from the people and then they fill there own houses and basements to take next world..this is what plan. Illeterates never care about poor people in our country.
Sharaf R.04/16/2020 02:05
Very pathetic to watch. State and csntral govt failed
Vimal S.04/16/2020 01:58
They have a textbook case of Delhi during lockdown 1.0 as an example. They believed they could blackmail the government this time too by gathering in the larger numbers.
भक्ति ज.04/15/2020 23:36
This is not migrant workers