Migrant Workers Strive For New Livelihood

Migrant workers are finding creative ways to make a living during the lockdown.

05/02/2020 8:57 AM
17 comments

  • Pratik G.
    5 days

    If you think the positive aspects of this that, we started thinking out of the box and realised no job is big or small.

  • Sarzil S.
    6 days

    Social security in India!!! 🤓🤓🤓🤓

  • Biswa P.
    6 days

    Great journalism by Tanaya Ramyani, this is what we need the most, to educate people to buy and help these migrant workers, I really liked the journal as it shows the issue of society without soft targeting anything, wish you all the best and we need journalists like you

  • Mahboob K.
    6 days

    Govt must take care of them

  • Vineet C.
    6 days

    Isse ye saabit hota Hai hum bhartiya haramkhor nhi mehnatlash Hai keep it up guys acha time aayega

  • Tanuja P.
    6 days

    Good.Adorable...

  • Vipla L.
    6 days

    Such positivity. Do it yourself. A lesson to many

  • Muhammad A.
    6 days

    Hard times for many all around the world. Hope we get through all this. Pls look out for less privilliged we owe them as human beings.

  • Sabyasachi D.
    6 days

    We will prefer to by stuff from these people, instead of shopping malls. Price doesn't matter.

  • ರಾಘವ್ ಮ.
    6 days

    Don't purchase groceries or fruits vegetables from single source jamatis 😂😂😂😂😂

  • Jaspreet A.
    6 days

    It's good they are doing this. But somehow the government needs to educate the people on how to wear the masks. Covering their mouth and exposing the nose is useless. Might as well not wear the mask!

  • Education
    6 days

    Good initiative

  • Asif P.
    6 days

    सलाम है आपके जज़्बे को!

  • Waqas A.
    6 days

    Forced to find new ways to feed themselves.

  • Joydeep M.
    6 days

    News must be like this... Good news... This kind of news helps u & ur gov. To see the fault... Media must have to maintain the chain cycle in between gov. & Civilians... Why its not like that not this... This is not the point... Again good post...

  • Rafath S.
    7 days

    For a life with dignity

  • Músãdîq H.
    7 days

    Digital India ... India is the most powerful country in the world ! ... You are lieing ... ! Ironically ! 🙁