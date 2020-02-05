India’s Final Farewell To Typewriters
Migrant Workers Strive For New Livelihood
How India Is Helping Others Fight The Pandemic
Doctors Across India Dance to "Happy"
Locked Down, Couple Digs Well For Coming Drought
Imprisoned At Shelters
Pratik G.5 days
If you think the positive aspects of this that, we started thinking out of the box and realised no job is big or small.
Sarzil S.6 days
Social security in India!!! 🤓🤓🤓🤓
Biswa P.6 days
Great journalism by Tanaya Ramyani, this is what we need the most, to educate people to buy and help these migrant workers, I really liked the journal as it shows the issue of society without soft targeting anything, wish you all the best and we need journalists like you
Mahboob K.6 days
Govt must take care of them
Vineet C.6 days
Isse ye saabit hota Hai hum bhartiya haramkhor nhi mehnatlash Hai keep it up guys acha time aayega
Tanuja P.6 days
Good.Adorable...
Vipla L.6 days
Such positivity. Do it yourself. A lesson to many
Muhammad A.6 days
Hard times for many all around the world. Hope we get through all this. Pls look out for less privilliged we owe them as human beings.
Sabyasachi D.6 days
We will prefer to by stuff from these people, instead of shopping malls. Price doesn't matter.
ರಾಘವ್ ಮ.6 days
Don't purchase groceries or fruits vegetables from single source jamatis 😂😂😂😂😂
Jaspreet A.6 days
It's good they are doing this. But somehow the government needs to educate the people on how to wear the masks. Covering their mouth and exposing the nose is useless. Might as well not wear the mask!
Education6 days
Good initiative
Asif P.6 days
सलाम है आपके जज़्बे को!
Waqas A.6 days
Forced to find new ways to feed themselves.
Joydeep M.6 days
News must be like this... Good news... This kind of news helps u & ur gov. To see the fault... Media must have to maintain the chain cycle in between gov. & Civilians... Why its not like that not this... This is not the point... Again good post...
Rafath S.7 days
For a life with dignity
Músãdîq H.7 days
Digital India ... India is the most powerful country in the world ! ... You are lieing ... ! Ironically ! 🙁