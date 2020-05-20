Migrants Flood Ground To Register For Trains
chaos and utter confussion always.....
Government's failure!! Ignored all these poor souls! Modick's systems are very unprofessional and uneducated! He has no knowledge of how to runs his country because he only can selling teas
Genocide need not be only through military action or biological weapons. It is also by ignoring intentionally.
Result of Unplanned lockdwn.... No1 to stood for many of them... Open ur eyes & c the ppl of the country... 😢😢😢
The regime should focus on things like poverty, education, and public health but rather, they are Fighting With minority groups. They have a different agenda here if they can continue to spread hatred messages against Muslims so that average people will forget about government performance.
https://www.facebook.com/472076243141569/posts/1172427999773053/
RIP to BJP govt and their systems. They have made the country like world war 2.
this is just heartbreaking
O my dear people stand up against this cruel system...
And come in under the system of islam
Very sad
The builders, industrialists etc who employ such migrants
shouldn't have left their employees in the lurch! They should have provided them food and shelter atleast if not wages! Once the lockdown is over, the same employers will run after the migrants for their work!
I promise I will Vote for BJP from next Time.
Now its time to start anti lockdown protest.....people have to take strict action against lockdown.
Don't spread fake news - people are being sent... The inflow is very high .. There is a shortage of buses....
https://www.indiatvnews.com/video/aaj-ki-baat/aaj-ki-baat-thousands-of-migrants-turn-up-for-registration-in-ghaziabad-to-return-home-618412
All the credit goes to our PM who announced lockdown with out any intimation
India is undergoing tension and worry, it's a paradox in making
Very very sad....
Wahh re mera Digital India
🙏😢
Dimapur | May 18 (MExN) |North East people in different parts of the country continue to face abuse and harassment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two separate cases emerged from Maharashtra on May 17 evening of five Naga girls being allegedly subjected to racial and sexual harassment.
The first case pertained to two Naga girls working in Pune. They were reportedly on a walk in Janwadi, when two men on seeing them started hurling racial abuse and told them to “go back where they came from.” One of the men allegedly also threw a plate of food on the girls, covering them with rice and dal.
Despite this, the two girls did not react, informed Naga Students Union Pune (NSUP) President, Lulu N Lohe. The NSUP President said that she got in touch with the DCP Pune, Bachan Singh, IPS, who in turn apprised the local police station and inquiry was initiated.
In another case, three Naga women were accosted by their house-owner who allegedly asked for sexual favours in exchange for letting them stay in their rented apartment. The incident occurred at Jalna, a few hours away from Pune.
The apartment was reportedly arranged by the company for which they work, and the company had failed to pay the rent. On May 17 evening, the three girls were called by the houseowner and asked to leave if they refused to reciprocate with physical intimacy.
After the incident, the women got in touch with the company, who arranged for them to be situated at a different location. The NSUP President said that she came to know about the second incident on May 18, and got in touch with the DCP, Pune. The DCP got in touch with the police in Jalna and apprised them of the case.
Lohe meanwhile informed that stranded Naga people are facing a lot of pressure from their landlords. With partial lifting of restriction in several parts of the country, she stated that homeowners are getting impatient and asking Naga tenants when their government would arrange transportation for them.
She hoped that the Nagaland Government will come up with a concrete plan and specific dates for transport of such stranded people.
Anthony L.2 days
chaos and utter confussion always.....
Love Q.2 days
Government's failure!! Ignored all these poor souls! Modick's systems are very unprofessional and uneducated! He has no knowledge of how to runs his country because he only can selling teas
Victor M.4 days
Genocide need not be only through military action or biological weapons. It is also by ignoring intentionally.
Ahmad A.4 days
Result of Unplanned lockdwn.... No1 to stood for many of them... Open ur eyes & c the ppl of the country... 😢😢😢
Hasan A.5 days
The regime should focus on things like poverty, education, and public health but rather, they are Fighting With minority groups. They have a different agenda here if they can continue to spread hatred messages against Muslims so that average people will forget about government performance.
Kiran B.5 days
https://www.facebook.com/472076243141569/posts/1172427999773053/
Tachang L.5 days
RIP to BJP govt and their systems. They have made the country like world war 2.
Rahul M.5 days
this is just heartbreaking
Maqsood A.5 days
O my dear people stand up against this cruel system... And come in under the system of islam
R S.5 days
Very sad
Venkateswaran R.6 days
The builders, industrialists etc who employ such migrants shouldn't have left their employees in the lurch! They should have provided them food and shelter atleast if not wages! Once the lockdown is over, the same employers will run after the migrants for their work!
Zaheer A.6 days
I promise I will Vote for BJP from next Time.
Rajesh D.6 days
Now its time to start anti lockdown protest.....people have to take strict action against lockdown.
Daya R.6 days
https://www.indiatvnews.com/video/aaj-ki-baat/aaj-ki-baat-thousands-of-migrants-turn-up-for-registration-in-ghaziabad-to-return-home-618412
Mearaj G.6 days
All the credit goes to our PM who announced lockdown with out any intimation
Jk S.6 days
India is undergoing tension and worry, it's a paradox in making
Muzaffar H.6 days
Very very sad....
Shaik S.6 days
Wahh re mera Digital India
Nirmala S.6 days
🙏😢
Raikhan N.6 days
