Minister Explains ‘Nature Of Rapes’, Gets Panned

This Uttar Pradesh minister got some major bad press for a highly insensitive remark.

06/11/2019 3:00 AM
Politics

80 comments

  • Baharod B.
    06/30/2019 06:47

    BJP leader are not educate person

  • Jon S.
    06/29/2019 02:22

    Did you dumb fucks at least know the educational qualification of the candidate that you voted for in the last election? No? That's where you need to work upon to make a better society. Live and let live.

  • Peter P.
    06/27/2019 10:17

    Is he a Law Maker or Law Breaker

  • Eesha M.
    06/26/2019 11:06

    How can the age factor validate or negate someone getting raped?? Idiots infesting every space!

  • Abhisek K.
    06/25/2019 09:22

    Its not there fault , its ours ..

  • Riku D.
    06/25/2019 04:49

    He is talking about fake rape cases.And idiots are reacting without using brain.

  • Samanda S.
    06/24/2019 02:48

    INDIA bahut aage tak jaye ga.... Har party meh aisha adami heh bahut... Khali ak party meh pin point karne ka koi faida nahi...

  • आलोक ग.
    06/23/2019 16:34

    कुत्ता से गिरी हुई तेरी मानसिकता और संस्कार है चूतिया कही का

  • Amardeep H.
    06/23/2019 13:40

    Air log kejriwal ko thapad marte. Hai. .. Jabki thapad k haqdar toh yaha hai

  • Ìťź R.
    06/23/2019 12:19

    Madharchod ka bachcha

  • Saurav D.
    06/23/2019 04:43

    Uttar Pradesh people has a history of electing such people, previously mulayam Singh Yadav too passed this kind of remarks

  • Nihal C.
    06/22/2019 02:00

    Aap log ne hi ise jeetaya hai

  • Aamir S.
    06/21/2019 05:16

    Somebody kindly pat his face with both hands. These are the ones we got for ourselves for our parliament and we talking about making strong laws against rape. Slow claps 👏

  • सिंह प.
    06/21/2019 02:56

    मानसिकता

  • Sayan G.
    06/14/2019 18:53

    kichu bol

  • Swati K.
    06/14/2019 08:51

    Idiot

  • Jitendra P.
    06/14/2019 06:14

    This is not just a minister it's a mindset of all UP citizens. After all they chose him. I live in UP and I'm ashamed of myself. Uneducated cunts are minister.

  • Rajan V.
    06/14/2019 04:49

    Iski wife ka rape ho jayega tab bhi Yhi bolega aandu

  • Samrat B.
    06/13/2019 18:57

    Another reason why UP needs Presidential Rule

  • Meera M.
    06/13/2019 05:00

    insensitive moron.