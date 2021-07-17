back
Minister Scindia: The Run-Up To The Reward
To what extent should ambition shape your career? Meet Jyotiraditya Scindia, the "maharaja" who embraced his former enemy...
17/07/2021 5:27 AM
- 108.6K
- 732
- 68
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
66 comments
Shah J.6 days
Sari shifters
Manohar B.7 days
Kachada king all Because og power not for people welfare, stupid politician
Anita D.20/07/2021 09:52
Congress never used their Intelligence ......just bjp done that... Simple
Anita D.20/07/2021 09:50
Mirchi kis kis ko lagi
Santanu20/07/2021 08:22
The fault is of Congress and particularly foolish Pappu and Pinkey...
Banaja K.20/07/2021 05:40
Only throne is necessary.
Siddharth M.20/07/2021 04:16
BJP is the new Old Congress.
Tanwir H.20/07/2021 03:55
Power me rahne k liye ye log kitna bhi niche girega bus power me rahna hai....abe sharm ana chahiye k itne bade Naam k maharaja ho kar ek aam cadre tumko MP election me hara diya....public tumko q reject kiya k tumlog chahe kisi bhi party me raho tumlog public k liye kuch nahi karta hai sirf power me rah kar aish karna hai bus
Luwang T.20/07/2021 02:50
One guy who would be in the wrong side of Indian history of the future generation..
Sudesh S.20/07/2021 02:29
Useless bullshitter n worthless product of dynasty politics. Thoo hai iski zindagi pey
Haseeb S.19/07/2021 18:36
🐍
Vijay P.19/07/2021 18:10
Chatukarita inke khoon mein hai, pehle angrezo ki chati fir congress ki ab BJP ki. Satta ke liye ye kuch bhi kar sakte hai.
Tungdim L.19/07/2021 16:23
i was about watch the video then i listen to the music carefully and close my eyes because the music was so good i forgot to watch what the video was trying to message. and thats how our govt is doing like me.enjoy it folks hahaha
Ronan O.19/07/2021 03:22
Congress willl always be left behind until their young leaders dont get space.
Naveen R.18/07/2021 19:03
He will be kicked out from ministry very soon. He has committed a sin by breaking the trust of Congress that even BJP acknowledges.
Satish S.18/07/2021 14:18
Gudvaa hai yeh
Umarfarooque J.18/07/2021 13:30
BJP ka Rajkumar... Jaani..
Subrahmanya M.18/07/2021 13:28
Power monger
Hasmi R.18/07/2021 10:45
Ki Paisa bolta hai
Mrudul U.18/07/2021 06:50
This is not too much ambition ,this is fair and you have to do this when your ability is undermined at any particular place due to the Sycophants.