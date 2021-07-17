back

Minister Scindia: The Run-Up To The Reward

To what extent should ambition shape your career? Meet Jyotiraditya Scindia, the "maharaja" who embraced his former enemy...

17/07/2021 5:27 AM
  • 108.6K
  • 68

And even more

  1. 3:10

    Police officer recounts racist attack from January 6 Capitol riots

  2. 9:02

    The life of Dr. Anthony Fauci

  3. 6:43

    The life of Dr. Anthony Fauci

  4. 6:42

    The life of Kanye West

  5. 6:13

    Kanye for president?

  6. 4:13

    The secret history of the Confederate Flag

66 comments

  • Shah J.
    6 days

    Sari shifters

  • Manohar B.
    7 days

    Kachada king all Because og power not for people welfare, stupid politician

  • Anita D.
    20/07/2021 09:52

    Congress never used their Intelligence ......just bjp done that... Simple

  • Anita D.
    20/07/2021 09:50

    Mirchi kis kis ko lagi

  • Santanu
    20/07/2021 08:22

    The fault is of Congress and particularly foolish Pappu and Pinkey...

  • Banaja K.
    20/07/2021 05:40

    Only throne is necessary.

  • Siddharth M.
    20/07/2021 04:16

    BJP is the new Old Congress.

  • Tanwir H.
    20/07/2021 03:55

    Power me rahne k liye ye log kitna bhi niche girega bus power me rahna hai....abe sharm ana chahiye k itne bade Naam k maharaja ho kar ek aam cadre tumko MP election me hara diya....public tumko q reject kiya k tumlog chahe kisi bhi party me raho tumlog public k liye kuch nahi karta hai sirf power me rah kar aish karna hai bus

  • Luwang T.
    20/07/2021 02:50

    One guy who would be in the wrong side of Indian history of the future generation..

  • Sudesh S.
    20/07/2021 02:29

    Useless bullshitter n worthless product of dynasty politics. Thoo hai iski zindagi pey

  • Haseeb S.
    19/07/2021 18:36

    🐍

  • Vijay P.
    19/07/2021 18:10

    Chatukarita inke khoon mein hai, pehle angrezo ki chati fir congress ki ab BJP ki. Satta ke liye ye kuch bhi kar sakte hai.

  • Tungdim L.
    19/07/2021 16:23

    i was about watch the video then i listen to the music carefully and close my eyes because the music was so good i forgot to watch what the video was trying to message. and thats how our govt is doing like me.enjoy it folks hahaha

  • Ronan O.
    19/07/2021 03:22

    Congress willl always be left behind until their young leaders dont get space.

  • Naveen R.
    18/07/2021 19:03

    He will be kicked out from ministry very soon. He has committed a sin by breaking the trust of Congress that even BJP acknowledges.

  • Satish S.
    18/07/2021 14:18

    Gudvaa hai yeh

  • Umarfarooque J.
    18/07/2021 13:30

    BJP ka Rajkumar... Jaani..

  • Subrahmanya M.
    18/07/2021 13:28

    Power monger

  • Hasmi R.
    18/07/2021 10:45

    Ki Paisa bolta hai

  • Mrudul U.
    18/07/2021 06:50

    This is not too much ambition ,this is fair and you have to do this when your ability is undermined at any particular place due to the Sycophants.