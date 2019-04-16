Miraculous Escape For Couple On Blazing Bike

HOT WHEELS! A motorcycle speeding on the highway caught fire. But the couple on it had no clue. 😯
162 comments
Henrylee S.05/09/2019 07:52
He is so dumb
Pardeep Y.05/05/2019 17:43
Jai Hind salam karte UP ki police ko jo dusre Ki Jaan Ke Liye Apni Jaan Kitni speed Mein gadi Badhai Hogi bache
Mohd R.05/05/2019 12:45
Omy good
K K.04/28/2019 07:55
Supar Coes
Rooh Y.04/23/2019 03:36
Why so serious Mr.Cop, I am the Ghost Rider 💀
Rakesh B.04/20/2019 06:51
It's because of the hot exhaust the good leaned on it caught 🔥
Prajwal S.04/19/2019 12:52
Ghost Rider 😎😂😂😂
Younis U.04/19/2019 10:23
With no brain
Pooja R.04/19/2019 10:17
See ur bike may also b a ghost rider bike careful
Chinaar J.04/19/2019 08:45
The thrilling music. Lol
Asik B.04/19/2019 08:45
Salute to indian police
Aqeeb M.04/19/2019 08:05
Due to silencer
Javid L.04/19/2019 07:01
Knight rider
Rishabh A.04/19/2019 06:02
Both day dreamers they can't even see their bike caught fire and not even understanding what the cops is trying to say 😂
Vishal P.04/19/2019 01:03
For carrying that much of luggage bike is not suitable bro
Altamash F.04/19/2019 00:12
You all are doing really good job . This kind of news we dont see by TOI Lots of respect for team 👏👏👏🌹🌹🌹
MD A.04/18/2019 17:50
Good job
Jhon B.04/18/2019 17:06
Unconcious
Rao C.04/18/2019 16:25
Salute of up police
Anil R.04/18/2019 11:41
Ghostrider.....😅