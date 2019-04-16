back

Miraculous Escape For Couple On Blazing Bike

HOT WHEELS! A motorcycle speeding on the highway caught fire. But the couple on it had no clue. 😯

04/16/2019 1:50 PMupdated: 04/16/2019 7:16 PM
162 comments

  • Henrylee S.
    05/09/2019 07:52

    He is so dumb

  • Pardeep Y.
    05/05/2019 17:43

    Jai Hind salam karte UP ki police ko jo dusre Ki Jaan Ke Liye Apni Jaan Kitni speed Mein gadi Badhai Hogi bache

  • Mohd R.
    05/05/2019 12:45

    Omy good

  • K K.
    04/28/2019 07:55

    Supar Coes

  • Rooh Y.
    04/23/2019 03:36

    Why so serious Mr.Cop, I am the Ghost Rider 💀

  • Rakesh B.
    04/20/2019 06:51

    It's because of the hot exhaust the good leaned on it caught 🔥

  • Prajwal S.
    04/19/2019 12:52

    Ghost Rider 😎😂😂😂

  • Younis U.
    04/19/2019 10:23

    With no brain

  • Pooja R.
    04/19/2019 10:17

    See ur bike may also b a ghost rider bike careful

  • Chinaar J.
    04/19/2019 08:45

    The thrilling music. Lol

  • Asik B.
    04/19/2019 08:45

    Salute to indian police

  • Aqeeb M.
    04/19/2019 08:05

    Due to silencer

  • Javid L.
    04/19/2019 07:01

    Knight rider

  • Rishabh A.
    04/19/2019 06:02

    Both day dreamers they can't even see their bike caught fire and not even understanding what the cops is trying to say 😂

  • Vishal P.
    04/19/2019 01:03

    For carrying that much of luggage bike is not suitable bro

  • Altamash F.
    04/19/2019 00:12

    You all are doing really good job . This kind of news we dont see by TOI Lots of respect for team 👏👏👏🌹🌹🌹

  • MD A.
    04/18/2019 17:50

    Good job

  • Jhon B.
    04/18/2019 17:06

    Unconcious

  • Rao C.
    04/18/2019 16:25

    Salute of up police

  • Anil R.
    04/18/2019 11:41

    Ghostrider.....😅