Missing Girl Found In Pakistan Meets Her Mother
Missing for 15 years, Geeta's return from Pakistan was made possible by Sushma Swaraj in 2015. Swaraj is no more but Geeta is finally in the arms of her mother now.
21/03/2021 4:27 PM
70 comments
Yatin B.3 hours
Lucky girl, God bless you
Imran S.6 hours
Thanks God She End up in Karachi in the Hands of Bilquess Edhi and Salute Pak Rangers who showed up their Humanity atlast with so much helping hands one meets with her family. Humanity Wins❤ Hatred lost👎
Brijesh R.8 hours
Thanks to the Bilkis Banoji for her best efforts
Ashish G.9 hours
Pakistan is also occupied by humans. We all should unite as humans crushing the political agendas of seperation.
Shaikh M.9 hours
Its a eye watery story, just imagine the pain she might had gone through ! Humanity exists, may Allah blesses everybody who help her through her journey ❤️
Brind R.10 hours
Thank you Sushma Ji...RIP.! By your personal actions and initiatives, you brought India to a high level and respected too !
Gyanendra P.10 hours
Still we are waiting for DNA to be done .We have requested the ministry of external affairs to help in DNA and also to support Pahal foundation where she is living and obtain her a govt job so that she can become aatm nirbhar self dependent .
Monica S.11 hours
So beautiful 💞
Washif R.11 hours
Wait a minute Bajrangi vaijan🔥
Munna M.12 hours
Banri M.14 hours
Finally, she's able to meet her family. What a miraculous journey! Met her at Indore n very happy to know she found her family.
Ruhina A.14 hours
Beautiful story. I wish her all the best .
محمد ح.15 hours
Humanity still alive l😊
Fahad M.16 hours
At least in this world of 21st century, driven by technology, we the people of this world should have morality to recognize what is wrong and what is right. What can deteriorate our country and what can unite our country for betterment of our future generations. Supporting such kind of people not only ruin our mentality but seperate our unity too at the same time.Technology should be used for expanding our knowledge, not for supporting such political parties Thank you for reading.
Haider A.17 hours
So happy to know she finally found her mother , much love and prayers for her from this side of the border .... may Allah bless edhi sahab and his family for all the good work they have done
Sajid S.18 hours
Such a fabulous story. So happy to know that she finally is reunited to her family. Love from 🇵🇰.
Bilal Q.18 hours
It seems, she lived a life what every Indian and Pakistani would have been living if we were not partitioned. Thank god she met the real beautiful persons across border not those who carry hatred and ill-will for others.❤️. People like Begum Edhi are real face of humanity and Hindustaniyat which prevailed before partition.
Yashvardhan P.20 hours
Pak need to remove the "islam" imposement on every citizen or India should establish Hindu rights like Israel does for jewish
Sumit A.20 hours
Maharashtra is far away from borders of pakistan do it's bit strange but finally she's back to her parents God bless u Geeta or Radha both are good names
Mohammed Y.a day
Very heart touching reality based story Miracles often happen but its we people not far sighted.... Humanity has taste 💞💞💞💞💞💞