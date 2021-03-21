back

Missing Girl Found In Pakistan Meets Her Mother

Missing for 15 years, Geeta's return from Pakistan was made possible by Sushma Swaraj in 2015. Swaraj is no more but Geeta is finally in the arms of her mother now.

21/03/2021 4:27 PM
  • 320.9K
  • 81

And even more

  1. 5:22

    Missing Girl Found In Pakistan Meets Her Mother

  2. 3:01

    Here's How You Can Grow Water Lilies At Home

  3. 1:27

    In Nepal, All Dogs Have A Day

  4. 4:50

    How To Grow Your Own Coffee

  5. 1:47

    Abhinandan Varthaman’s Moustache Becomes A Rage

  6. 4:16

    First Adult Indian Woman To Win Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

70 comments

  • Yatin B.
    3 hours

    Lucky girl, God bless you

  • Imran S.
    6 hours

    Thanks God She End up in Karachi in the Hands of Bilquess Edhi and Salute Pak Rangers who showed up their Humanity atlast with so much helping hands one meets with her family. Humanity Wins❤ Hatred lost👎

  • Brijesh R.
    8 hours

    Thanks to the Bilkis Banoji for her best efforts

  • Ashish G.
    9 hours

    Pakistan is also occupied by humans. We all should unite as humans crushing the political agendas of seperation.

  • Shaikh M.
    9 hours

    Its a eye watery story, just imagine the pain she might had gone through ! Humanity exists, may Allah blesses everybody who help her through her journey ❤️

  • Brind R.
    10 hours

    Thank you Sushma Ji...RIP.! By your personal actions and initiatives, you brought India to a high level and respected too !

  • Gyanendra P.
    10 hours

    Still we are waiting for DNA to be done .We have requested the ministry of external affairs to help in DNA and also to support Pahal foundation where she is living and obtain her a govt job so that she can become aatm nirbhar self dependent .

  • Monica S.
    11 hours

    So beautiful 💞

  • Washif R.
    11 hours

    Wait a minute Bajrangi vaijan🔥

  • Munna M.
    12 hours

    http://bit.ly/3caquuY

  • Banri M.
    14 hours

    Finally, she's able to meet her family. What a miraculous journey! Met her at Indore n very happy to know she found her family.

  • Ruhina A.
    14 hours

    Beautiful story. I wish her all the best .

  • محمد ح.
    15 hours

    Humanity still alive l😊

  • Fahad M.
    16 hours

    At least in this world of 21st century, driven by technology, we the people of this world should have morality to recognize what is wrong and what is right. What can deteriorate our country and what can unite our country for betterment of our future generations. Supporting such kind of people not only ruin our mentality but seperate our unity too at the same time.Technology should be used for expanding our knowledge, not for supporting such political parties Thank you for reading.

  • Haider A.
    17 hours

    So happy to know she finally found her mother , much love and prayers for her from this side of the border .... may Allah bless edhi sahab and his family for all the good work they have done

  • Sajid S.
    18 hours

    Such a fabulous story. So happy to know that she finally is reunited to her family. Love from 🇵🇰.

  • Bilal Q.
    18 hours

    It seems, she lived a life what every Indian and Pakistani would have been living if we were not partitioned. Thank god she met the real beautiful persons across border not those who carry hatred and ill-will for others.❤️. People like Begum Edhi are real face of humanity and Hindustaniyat which prevailed before partition.

  • Yashvardhan P.
    20 hours

    Pak need to remove the "islam" imposement on every citizen or India should establish Hindu rights like Israel does for jewish

  • Sumit A.
    20 hours

    Maharashtra is far away from borders of pakistan do it's bit strange but finally she's back to her parents God bless u Geeta or Radha both are good names

  • Mohammed Y.
    a day

    Very heart touching reality based story Miracles often happen but its we people not far sighted.... Humanity has taste 💞💞💞💞💞💞

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.