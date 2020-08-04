back

Missing Her Parents, This Doctor Got Emotional

What it means to be a doctor AND a daughter in the times of Covid-19. 😢

04/08/2020 9:57 AM
Changing India

349 comments

  • Uma K.
    12 hours

    Serving humanity God bless brave girl

  • Shakuntla T.
    13 hours

    🙏🙏

  • Pooja T.
    14 hours

    Salute to u

  • Mamata S.
    14 hours

    What an indomitable spirit of this young girl! Can relate to the emotion.. God bless you and your family..

  • Susmita P.
    19 hours

    👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼💐💐💖

  • Seisem S.
    21 hours

    God bless you, dear donot worry for your parents, there is God to look after.

  • Lakshmi B.
    a day

    No words really great👍God bless u

  • Mahendar S.
    a day

    Great

  • Anthony F.
    a day

    Thanks for your selfless contribution towards the community.❤️

  • Vagisha G.
    a day

    We all are with you in this war Ambica.. 🤗

  • Dharmendra S.
    a day

    I request you all to takcre and do best as you can in this crisis..I can understand ur feelings for parents but this is a war and doctors r soldiers in this crisis.god bless you and plz be safe ma'am😊

  • Vineetha K.
    a day

    I face more issues

  • Sujay S.
    2 days

    Salute n gratitude to all doctors

  • Anita S.
    2 days

    Brave girl

  • Christian A.
    2 days

    God bless them

  • Babusing T.
    2 days

    REAL WARRIORS.Best of Luck.👏👏👏🙏

  • Tracey P.
    2 days

    God bless you and all doctors,nurses,medical staff and all selflessly working for us.

  • Sallina P.
    2 days

    Blessings

  • Ruksana K.
    2 days

    Allah aap ko salamat rakhe 🙏🥰

  • Mita R.
    2 days

    Our deepest gratitude to Doctors nd Nurses for serving nation!👍👏