Kerala Drones Home Lockdown Guilty
This Haryana Shelter Is Home to 700 Abandoned Animals
Missing Her Parents, This Doctor Got Emotional
Boy Designs Elevator Trick Against Covid-19
Tips On How To Work From Home
Coronavirus: Helping The Homeless
Serving humanity God bless brave girl
🙏🙏
Salute to u
What an indomitable spirit of this young girl! Can relate to the emotion.. God bless you and your family..
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼💐💐💖
God bless you, dear donot worry for your parents, there is God to look after.
No words really great👍God bless u
Great
Thanks for your selfless contribution towards the community.❤️
We all are with you in this war Ambica.. 🤗
I request you all to takcre and do best as you can in this crisis..I can understand ur feelings for parents but this is a war and doctors r soldiers in this crisis.god bless you and plz be safe ma'am😊
I face more issues
Salute n gratitude to all doctors
Brave girl
God bless them
REAL WARRIORS.Best of Luck.👏👏👏🙏
God bless you and all doctors,nurses,medical staff and all selflessly working for us.
Blessings
Allah aap ko salamat rakhe
🙏🥰
Our deepest gratitude to Doctors nd Nurses for serving nation!👍👏
349 comments
Uma K.12 hours
Serving humanity God bless brave girl
Shakuntla T.13 hours
🙏🙏
Pooja T.14 hours
Salute to u
Mamata S.14 hours
What an indomitable spirit of this young girl! Can relate to the emotion.. God bless you and your family..
Susmita P.19 hours
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼💐💐💖
Seisem S.21 hours
God bless you, dear donot worry for your parents, there is God to look after.
Lakshmi B.a day
No words really great👍God bless u
Mahendar S.a day
Great
Anthony F.a day
Thanks for your selfless contribution towards the community.❤️
Vagisha G.a day
We all are with you in this war Ambica.. 🤗
Dharmendra S.a day
I request you all to takcre and do best as you can in this crisis..I can understand ur feelings for parents but this is a war and doctors r soldiers in this crisis.god bless you and plz be safe ma'am😊
Vineetha K.a day
I face more issues
Sujay S.2 days
Salute n gratitude to all doctors
Anita S.2 days
Brave girl
Christian A.2 days
God bless them
Babusing T.2 days
REAL WARRIORS.Best of Luck.👏👏👏🙏
Tracey P.2 days
God bless you and all doctors,nurses,medical staff and all selflessly working for us.
Sallina P.2 days
Blessings
Ruksana K.2 days
Allah aap ko salamat rakhe 🙏🥰
Mita R.2 days
Our deepest gratitude to Doctors nd Nurses for serving nation!👍👏