back

MK Stalin Vs BJP... On Just One Word

Does it really matter if you describe the Modi government as the central government or Union government? In Tamil Nadu, it does.

02/07/2021 4:47 PMupdated: 02/07/2021 4:49 PM
  • 51.2K
  • 59

And even more

  1. 3:37

    MK Stalin Vs BJP... On Just One Word

  2. 2:39

    A Father's Message After Doctor Son Dies Of Covid-19

  3. 1:57

    Indira Gandhi On The Meaning Of Freedom

  4. 1:58

    When Indira Gandhi's Aunt Slammed the Emergency

  5. 3:33

    MP Minister's Unusual Take On Fuel Prices

  6. 3:35

    Does The President Pay Taxes?

52 comments

  • Jammy L.
    2 hours

    Terrorist

  • Faishal M.
    3 hours

    Article 1 of the Constitution Article 1 in the Constitution states that India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States. OUR HON'BLE C.M. M.k.STALIN. -'TAMIL NADU' .

  • Deepak A.
    3 hours

    Mass

  • Mohamed J.
    4 hours

    He is well prepared

  • Jammy L.
    5 hours

    Urdu in Tamil Nadu

  • Ronald P.
    5 hours

    He couldnt have explained in a better way and also quoting the right platform for the word, from whjeere it has originted. BJP always subduing The States.

  • Emiway B.
    5 hours

    https://youtu.be/sirGfJjK-cU

  • Bennet R.
    5 hours

    Union Government. All states should follow.

  • Noorul H.
    6 hours

    Union Government....

  • Bhanu S.
    6 hours

    The points are significant from an educated leader like Stalin, also The so-called union/central govt should learn to handle a meeting in such a dignified way from Tamil Nadu govt and Telangana govt instead of just shouting on each other and talking abt personal issues and religious matters all the time

  • Fakhradin M.
    6 hours

    https://youtu.be/iy87E8xqA6U

  • Sarnab C.
    6 hours

    Union Government ✔️✔️

  • Herrick M.
    7 hours

    Courageous person taking on the BJP by its horns

  • Raja T.
    7 hours

    We know what happened when final stage of war happening between LTTE and Srilankan government. How D.M.K and M.Karunanithi(Stalin father ex C.M of Tamilnadu) cheated Tamil people by fastening drama (for 9hours).

  • Rajesh S.
    7 hours

    Good evening

  • Vikram S.
    7 hours

    Bullshitting nothing else

  • Syed I.
    7 hours

    Nice big slap for slaves serving a theif.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Common andhbhakts. Bring some gobar logic or religion hate comments. Coz you got burnt. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Daniel S.
    7 hours

    All states must follow this

  • Mishra R.
    7 hours

    Economy of the country's failing and the fools are discussing what we call the Indian government central government or union government

  • Jagadish G.
    7 hours

    Keep it up Mr Stalin