MK Stalin Vs BJP... On Just One Word
Does it really matter if you describe the Modi government as the central government or Union government? In Tamil Nadu, it does.
02/07/2021 4:47 PMupdated: 02/07/2021 4:49 PM
52 comments
Jammy L.2 hours
Terrorist
Faishal M.3 hours
Article 1 of the Constitution Article 1 in the Constitution states that India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States. OUR HON'BLE C.M. M.k.STALIN. -'TAMIL NADU' .
Deepak A.3 hours
Mass
Mohamed J.4 hours
He is well prepared
Jammy L.5 hours
Urdu in Tamil Nadu
Ronald P.5 hours
He couldnt have explained in a better way and also quoting the right platform for the word, from whjeere it has originted. BJP always subduing The States.
Emiway B.5 hours
https://youtu.be/sirGfJjK-cU
Bennet R.5 hours
Union Government. All states should follow.
Noorul H.6 hours
Union Government....
Bhanu S.6 hours
The points are significant from an educated leader like Stalin, also The so-called union/central govt should learn to handle a meeting in such a dignified way from Tamil Nadu govt and Telangana govt instead of just shouting on each other and talking abt personal issues and religious matters all the time
Fakhradin M.6 hours
https://youtu.be/iy87E8xqA6U
Sarnab C.6 hours
Union Government ✔️✔️
Herrick M.7 hours
Courageous person taking on the BJP by its horns
Raja T.7 hours
We know what happened when final stage of war happening between LTTE and Srilankan government. How D.M.K and M.Karunanithi(Stalin father ex C.M of Tamilnadu) cheated Tamil people by fastening drama (for 9hours).
Rajesh S.7 hours
Good evening
Vikram S.7 hours
Bullshitting nothing else
Syed I.7 hours
Nice big slap for slaves serving a theif.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Common andhbhakts. Bring some gobar logic or religion hate comments. Coz you got burnt. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Daniel S.7 hours
All states must follow this
Mishra R.7 hours
Economy of the country's failing and the fools are discussing what we call the Indian government central government or union government
Jagadish G.7 hours
Keep it up Mr Stalin