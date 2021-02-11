Modi Bats For Privatisation

Here's How Farmers Are Here To Stay
261 comments
Rajiv A.6 hours
If privatization is efficient than government... Then hand over PMO to private company CEO's... Make Some CEO as PM....
Dennis P.12 hours
Government should immediately stop direct recruitment of civil servants, should be based through competitive exams, job performance for the serving private or government employees.
Ziarul M.a day
If mobile & data cost decreased in india if all indian got smartphone because of modi then modi should agree this too that GDP down & high price of petrol diesel also because of him. Stop taking credit for something good & blame others for something bad
Ujjwal S.a day
Khud ka jameer bech dala corporate ko ab desh bech ne chale bechuram ghanchi.
Syed F.2 days
Modi is selling india ...😅
Suresh K.2 days
World is changed... so can you call your mom as aunt, sister or anything else
Manjunath M.2 days
Everything is done by private sector then what ur r minister's doing they r enjoying, 😭we r celebrating our culture in smart phone only
Varaprasad S.2 days
Burnol for assholes . Arrogants . Anti indian mafias .. 😂😂😂😂
Mainak D.2 days
Most un-(educated, cultured & civilized) man in about a century.
Shirish N.2 days
All anti Modi are either antinational or mentally sick
Soumen D.2 days
Yes wealth needs to be created but what about its distribution? Even in covid period poor became poorer and rich became richer....
Sagaya J.2 days
Railways,LIC, Airports, etc. privatised , but not the LIQUOR .
Sandesh P.2 days
🙏🇮🇳🙏
Yusuf A.2 days
Dear Prime Minister thanks bolo Jai Hind
Ds G.2 days
Who is he
Gautam R.3 days
agar ayse he baat h to private jobs me sarkari jobs jyse job security di jaye or salery ka v koi rule bnaye gov bs booe se nai hoga apni nakamiyabi ko privatisation ka bhana bna rai h modi ji
Rehaman S.3 days
Business development manger of Ambani and Adani.
Farhan K.3 days
There are civil rights that people have but majority of the country have been lacking through their rights. I'm totally devastated by the new laws that has been demoralizing the nation. I wish there should be a particular session which can solve all the issues of common people. Modi should consider the farmers concerns.
Ĵay C.3 days
What ever, but dude know how to rost opposition... 75 days protest, trolled in 75 mins 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Uday S.3 days
Babu culture is the biggest enemy of present society