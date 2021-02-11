back

Modi Bats For Privatisation

Here is why PM Modi thinks the private sector must share the burden of the “babus”.

11/02/2021 3:57 PM
  • 119.4K
  • 273

Politics

  1. 3:53

    Here's How Farmers Are Here To Stay

  2. 2:41

    BJP Convoy Pelted With Stones In WB

  3. 5:52

    The Life Of Farmer-Politician Chaudhary Charan Singh

  4. 3:19

    Modi Bats For Privatisation

  5. 3:32

    Asaduddin Owaisi Attacks Government On China, Farm Laws

  6. 3:55

    PM Modi Vs. Opposition On “Andolan Jeevi”

261 comments

  • Rajiv A.
    6 hours

    If privatization is efficient than government... Then hand over PMO to private company CEO's... Make Some CEO as PM....

  • Dennis P.
    12 hours

    Government should immediately stop direct recruitment of civil servants, should be based through competitive exams, job performance for the serving private or government employees.

  • Ziarul M.
    a day

    If mobile & data cost decreased in india if all indian got smartphone because of modi then modi should agree this too that GDP down & high price of petrol diesel also because of him. Stop taking credit for something good & blame others for something bad

  • Ujjwal S.
    a day

    Khud ka jameer bech dala corporate ko ab desh bech ne chale bechuram ghanchi.

  • Syed F.
    2 days

    Modi is selling india ...😅

  • Suresh K.
    2 days

    World is changed... so can you call your mom as aunt, sister or anything else

  • Manjunath M.
    2 days

    Everything is done by private sector then what ur r minister's doing they r enjoying, 😭we r celebrating our culture in smart phone only

  • Varaprasad S.
    2 days

    Burnol for assholes . Arrogants . Anti indian mafias .. 😂😂😂😂

  • Mainak D.
    2 days

    Most un-(educated, cultured & civilized) man in about a century.

  • Shirish N.
    2 days

    All anti Modi are either antinational or mentally sick

  • Soumen D.
    2 days

    Yes wealth needs to be created but what about its distribution? Even in covid period poor became poorer and rich became richer....

  • Sagaya J.
    2 days

    Railways,LIC, Airports, etc. privatised , but not the LIQUOR .

  • Sandesh P.
    2 days

    🙏🇮🇳🙏

  • Yusuf A.
    2 days

    Dear Prime Minister thanks bolo Jai Hind

  • Ds G.
    2 days

    Who is he

  • Gautam R.
    3 days

    agar ayse he baat h to private jobs me sarkari jobs jyse job security di jaye or salery ka v koi rule bnaye gov bs booe se nai hoga apni nakamiyabi ko privatisation ka bhana bna rai h modi ji

  • Rehaman S.
    3 days

    Business development manger of Ambani and Adani.

  • Farhan K.
    3 days

    There are civil rights that people have but majority of the country have been lacking through their rights. I'm totally devastated by the new laws that has been demoralizing the nation. I wish there should be a particular session which can solve all the issues of common people. Modi should consider the farmers concerns.

  • Ĵay C.
    3 days

    What ever, but dude know how to rost opposition... 75 days protest, trolled in 75 mins 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Uday S.
    3 days

    Babu culture is the biggest enemy of present society

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.