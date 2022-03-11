back

Modi clarifies India's stance on Russia-Ukraine

Why did India hold back from voting against Russia? PM Modi answers.

11/03/2022 2:25 PM
  • 259.6K
  • 253

244 comments

  • Kamrul M.
    3 hours

    AIMIM JINDABAD

  • Kamrul M.
    3 hours

    Nice drama

  • Chris S.
    7 hours

    Well let’s see how that missile that landed in Pakistan works out and how the border with China works out then I’m sure India we’ll be looking for help

  • Sahil S.
    8 hours

    Russia wala baap h na Modi ka kaise awaz niklegi is 🐖🐖🐖 ki

  • Steven M.
    12 hours

    Who is not harmed by a brother and sister fight ?

  • Voltaire F.
    13 hours

    Chicken shit!

  • Voltaire F.
    13 hours

    If India gets attacked by Terrorists, do you want the rest of the world to just watch and do nothing and say, we are neutral??? I pity India for having myopic leaders.

  • Voltaire F.
    13 hours

    What a lame excuse! You are supposed to take side with the good/right.

  • Khasim K.
    16 hours

    Next firoun

  • Rd M.
    21 hours

    sino bavyan laging natutuwa

  • Mo A.
    21 hours

    Pundek

  • Manoranjan M.
    a day

    Non aligned nation,All should be self sufficient

  • Paul A.
    a day

    Very poor response indeed. Ukraine is a sovereign democratic state. It is being invaded by an autocratic, aggressive and dictatorial state in which citizens cannot even speak freely. We thought India was a democracy...and understood what occupation by a foreign power was like. You will need the support of the West when China expands its "influence." Incredibly disappointing, unprincipled stance!

  • Roderick d.
    a day

    Loved the the Prime Minister of India!Long live Modi!now give me a Brahman cow for steak

  • Vikram G.
    a day

    So you must make convaince russain pm for peace Why you step back cause you r afraid from putin

  • Jaime C.
    a day

    Brics alliance

  • Louie M.
    a day

    Thank you US sanctions, for failing to deter Russia from advancing to Kiev. Thank you for the skyrocketing prices of petrol the public couldn't afford. Thank you for the coming inflation to hit worldwide. Thank god for sanctions. It makes the world a better placd

  • Noy B.
    a day

    India pro russia

  • ZeeliDollar T.
    a day

    F***r Modi. I personally don't like his policy N his Govt. motives too.

  • Bharat P.
    a day

    Jai hind

