Modi clarifies India's stance on Russia-Ukraine
Why did India hold back from voting against Russia? PM Modi answers.
11/03/2022 2:25 PM
244 comments
Kamrul M.3 hours
AIMIM JINDABAD
Kamrul M.3 hours
Nice drama
Chris S.7 hours
Well let’s see how that missile that landed in Pakistan works out and how the border with China works out then I’m sure India we’ll be looking for help
Sahil S.8 hours
Russia wala baap h na Modi ka kaise awaz niklegi is 🐖🐖🐖 ki
Steven M.12 hours
Who is not harmed by a brother and sister fight ?
Voltaire F.13 hours
Chicken shit!
Voltaire F.13 hours
If India gets attacked by Terrorists, do you want the rest of the world to just watch and do nothing and say, we are neutral??? I pity India for having myopic leaders.
Voltaire F.13 hours
What a lame excuse! You are supposed to take side with the good/right.
Khasim K.16 hours
Next firoun
Rd M.21 hours
sino bavyan laging natutuwa
Mo A.21 hours
Pundek
Manoranjan M.a day
Non aligned nation,All should be self sufficient
Paul A.a day
Very poor response indeed. Ukraine is a sovereign democratic state. It is being invaded by an autocratic, aggressive and dictatorial state in which citizens cannot even speak freely. We thought India was a democracy...and understood what occupation by a foreign power was like. You will need the support of the West when China expands its "influence." Incredibly disappointing, unprincipled stance!
Roderick d.a day
Loved the the Prime Minister of India!Long live Modi!now give me a Brahman cow for steak
Vikram G.a day
So you must make convaince russain pm for peace Why you step back cause you r afraid from putin
Jaime C.a day
Brics alliance
Louie M.a day
Thank you US sanctions, for failing to deter Russia from advancing to Kiev. Thank you for the skyrocketing prices of petrol the public couldn't afford. Thank you for the coming inflation to hit worldwide. Thank god for sanctions. It makes the world a better placd
Noy B.a day
India pro russia
ZeeliDollar T.a day
F***r Modi. I personally don't like his policy N his Govt. motives too.
Bharat P.a day
Jai hind