Modi is Elvis: Trump

Donald Trump believes Modi deserves to be called India's Father of the Nation. What's your take?

09/25/2019 2:21 PM
  • 137.1k
  • 371

Politics

341 comments

  • Lov N.
    11/25/2019 17:15

    Hasdu kya aab ...

  • Ritesh K.
    10/13/2019 14:27

    Gandu gandhi is not our father of nation

  • Uzear K.
    10/13/2019 10:13

    Two jokers😂😂🤣

  • Gulfam K.
    10/13/2019 06:42

    Kisi chutiye Ka fayda uthana ho to bs uski tarif kro

  • Saddam S.
    10/12/2019 17:46

    সালা হনু মনের মতো মুখ

  • Sabir M.
    10/12/2019 17:28

    Lolly pop

  • Dawanlam K.
    10/12/2019 16:00

    I am Indian citizen we don't have another father of our nation except Mahatma Gandhi

  • Dawanlam K.
    10/12/2019 15:57

    Twenteen seventeen, who say this words????

  • T B.
    10/12/2019 07:35

    I did not see Mahatma Gandhi but I am seeing a great personality leading this country right now.

  • Vicky D.
    10/12/2019 03:27

    God Father

  • Prabhu D.
    10/11/2019 20:44

    Trump is a business man. He'll do anything to help his gain. We can surely understand that he's doing this to make India buy oil from them.

  • Abdur R.
    10/11/2019 18:40

    Aaby bokachoda

  • Haroon R.
    10/11/2019 15:17

    He is trmup fater not hus

  • Irshad S.
    10/11/2019 12:47

    Jo muh ke andar Ata h wo bakdo Wah bhai wah

  • Niranjan D.
    10/11/2019 05:00

    बिल्कुल

  • Mohammad I.
    10/10/2019 21:03

    https://www.facebook.com/848798528638160/posts/1158078477710162/

  • Zuju J.
    10/10/2019 17:01

    My foot.......

  • Shubham V.
    10/10/2019 15:02

    No,, modi is part of nation not a Father of nation

  • Monirul I.
    10/10/2019 15:02

    Modi is a big "baal" of india.

  • Sanjeèv V.
    10/10/2019 14:53

    Right