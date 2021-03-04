back

Modi On Overcoming India's Language Barrier

Should mother-tongue be the preferred language of education? This is what the PM has to say...

04/03/2021 4:27 PM
108 comments

  • Peetaji M.
    a day

    Now he is after our children's future... This is dangerous....

  • Gautamdas R.
    2 days

    I support SANSKRIT or PALI the two oldest languages for ONE BHARAT.

  • Gautamdas R.
    2 days

    I beg to differ.Local languages n culture s must b carried on,developed and maintained but,if WE HEARTILY DESIRE "ONE BHARAT" there should b JUST ONE LANGUAGE,that needs to b DEVELOPED..so that there is NO: 1.NORTH EAST. 2.SOUTH INDIA. 3.NORTH INDIA. 4.EAST INDIA. 5.WEST INDIA. WEST BENGAL=BENGALI. MAHARASTRA=MARATHI. ETC. JUST BHARAT and ONE LANGUAGE of BHARAT.

  • Aditi M.
    2 days

    He is so right 🥰

  • P J.
    2 days

    Feku

  • Jeetz Z.
    3 days

    How is it going to help getting jobs?

  • Roohmi
    3 days

    Print his face on toilet papers

  • Vetri V.
    3 days

    Nonsense

  • Shuvra S.
    4 days

    I am a Bengali and I am saying this, he is trying to create division more by this. Such a dangerous a*&h&le. Koyi is nayalayak ko kursi se hathao yaar. Kisan ko bachao. Desh ko bachao. Bharat ko bachao is manhus se.

  • Swatantra M.
    4 days

    This man should be immediately put in jail

  • Ashish B.
    4 days

    Feku

  • Minna W.
    4 days

    bus kar yaar, economy sambal

  • Michael M.
    4 days

    It's disgusting to see his face, a false promiser,

  • Saurav G.
    4 days

    Narendranath Thakkar

  • Longkiri K.
    5 days

    Chutiya

  • Kamlesh S.
    5 days

    No matter what he says good or bad.....from his mouth everything is fake he has a hidden agenda he's a liar greedy stone hearted piece of ****

  • Prince A.
    5 days

    Looks like dil jaalee

  • Harsh S.
    5 days

    Kya fyda jb English ni ati to apko - POINT OR ENGLISH AYE TO + POINT OR LANGUAGE SE JADA INDIA M ENGLISH JRURI H NI TO APP GWAR HO.

  • Shobhit A.
    5 days

    Haaaa

  • Vikki S.
    5 days

    He should resign! Losing his mind

