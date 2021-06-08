Modi Praises Vaccine Makers But Where's The Vaccine?

A former Israeli soldier and a Palestinian activist talk about peace
History of the Rainbow Flag
Film pays tribute to COVID frontline workers of New York City
Kanye for president?
The life of Princess Diana
Rep. Katie Porter confronts big pharma with whiteboard
I'm Mr Modi's bhakht 🙏
Thanks goodness you are my PM sir🙏
Anpad
Gatiya hai PM
Fekta hai pm
He can lie with so much confidence! Hats off!
The joy of life comes with our encounter with new experience, message me directly on more details to be a successful earner
👇👇
https://chatwith.io/s/60bbeabda4aa5
World waste
di dekho abar bura choda ta gay dete chole aaseche
Scientists did their work,
And politicians are taking credits.
That's all about India
Cant even get a slot via Cowin app. It just looks like govt is fooling the people
He vanished in April May when we. Really needed him now he is back when situation is normal hope no more rallies he does
Chuu##### pm ever
Hamare IT CELL ne
All the bhakts have started praising Modi and blaming the Congress. Tomorrow if Modi gets a upset stomach bhakts will blame Congress for it. This is the height of bhaktgiri.
देश के सभी वैज्ञानिक सालो से देश के लिए काम कर रहे है। आज़ादी से आज तक देश प्रगति करता ही आया है ओर करता रहेगा। पिछले वैज्ञानिक और आज के सब ने देश के लिए काम किया हुआ है काफी सारी वेक्सिन हमने बनाई और आज भी बना रहे है।
Tike bhai sahab hum vaccine centre me bete he.... Sharam ati he din me sirf 20vacine lagate he... vaccine do
When Supreme Court intervined and demanded for the Covid preparations file Modiji felt the heat and agreed to give the vacancies for free but he did not mention about the 5% GST in his man ke bath. This old man is a classy imposter.
Khair he is na beard Rakh lo he Modi Sahab na
Be informed there is no deadline for the booster second jab. See the unending queues in China. To micro manage vaccinating the humongous population of India perhaps will be most difficult even for Brahma!! Let's not resort to armchair comments . Think of pragmatism.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
79 comments
Deepti G.3 hours
I'm Mr Modi's bhakht 🙏
Deepti G.3 hours
Thanks goodness you are my PM sir🙏
Anil T.4 hours
Anpad
Anil T.4 hours
Gatiya hai PM
Anil T.4 hours
Fekta hai pm
Seema C.13 hours
He can lie with so much confidence! Hats off!
Frida B.16 hours
The joy of life comes with our encounter with new experience, message me directly on more details to be a successful earner 👇👇 https://chatwith.io/s/60bbeabda4aa5
Niyaz K.a day
World waste
Lisha P.a day
di dekho abar bura choda ta gay dete chole aaseche
Bhargob J.a day
Scientists did their work, And politicians are taking credits. That's all about India
Samim A.a day
Cant even get a slot via Cowin app. It just looks like govt is fooling the people
Jigyasa W.a day
He vanished in April May when we. Really needed him now he is back when situation is normal hope no more rallies he does
Rakib M.a day
Chuu##### pm ever
Imran U.a day
Hamare IT CELL ne
Jhuma B.a day
All the bhakts have started praising Modi and blaming the Congress. Tomorrow if Modi gets a upset stomach bhakts will blame Congress for it. This is the height of bhaktgiri.
Jagdish A.a day
देश के सभी वैज्ञानिक सालो से देश के लिए काम कर रहे है। आज़ादी से आज तक देश प्रगति करता ही आया है ओर करता रहेगा। पिछले वैज्ञानिक और आज के सब ने देश के लिए काम किया हुआ है काफी सारी वेक्सिन हमने बनाई और आज भी बना रहे है।
Ajith N.a day
Tike bhai sahab hum vaccine centre me bete he.... Sharam ati he din me sirf 20vacine lagate he... vaccine do
Julfiq H.a day
When Supreme Court intervined and demanded for the Covid preparations file Modiji felt the heat and agreed to give the vacancies for free but he did not mention about the 5% GST in his man ke bath. This old man is a classy imposter.
Valar M.a day
Khair he is na beard Rakh lo he Modi Sahab na
Muthanna S.a day
Be informed there is no deadline for the booster second jab. See the unending queues in China. To micro manage vaccinating the humongous population of India perhaps will be most difficult even for Brahma!! Let's not resort to armchair comments . Think of pragmatism.