Modi Praises Vaccine Makers But Where's The Vaccine?

PM Modi praised Indian scientists for developing a Covid-19 vaccine in record time but there's a catch...

08/06/2021 2:57 PM
  • 31.1K
  • 83

79 comments

  • Deepti G.
    3 hours

    I'm Mr Modi's bhakht 🙏

  • Deepti G.
    3 hours

    Thanks goodness you are my PM sir🙏

  • Anil T.
    4 hours

    Anpad

  • Anil T.
    4 hours

    Gatiya hai PM

  • Anil T.
    4 hours

    Fekta hai pm

  • Seema C.
    13 hours

    He can lie with so much confidence! Hats off!

  • Frida B.
    16 hours

  • Niyaz K.
    a day

    World waste

  • Lisha P.
    a day

    di dekho abar bura choda ta gay dete chole aaseche

  • Bhargob J.
    a day

    Scientists did their work, And politicians are taking credits. That's all about India

  • Samim A.
    a day

    Cant even get a slot via Cowin app. It just looks like govt is fooling the people

  • Jigyasa W.
    a day

    He vanished in April May when we. Really needed him now he is back when situation is normal hope no more rallies he does

  • Rakib M.
    a day

    Chuu##### pm ever

  • Imran U.
    a day

    Hamare IT CELL ne

  • Jhuma B.
    a day

    All the bhakts have started praising Modi and blaming the Congress. Tomorrow if Modi gets a upset stomach bhakts will blame Congress for it. This is the height of bhaktgiri.

  • Jagdish A.
    a day

    देश के सभी वैज्ञानिक सालो से देश के लिए काम कर रहे है। आज़ादी से आज तक देश प्रगति करता ही आया है ओर करता रहेगा। पिछले वैज्ञानिक और आज के सब ने देश के लिए काम किया हुआ है काफी सारी वेक्सिन हमने बनाई और आज भी बना रहे है।

  • Ajith N.
    a day

    Tike bhai sahab hum vaccine centre me bete he.... Sharam ati he din me sirf 20vacine lagate he... vaccine do

  • Julfiq H.
    a day

    When Supreme Court intervined and demanded for the Covid preparations file Modiji felt the heat and agreed to give the vacancies for free but he did not mention about the 5% GST in his man ke bath. This old man is a classy imposter.

  • Valar M.
    a day

    Khair he is na beard Rakh lo he Modi Sahab na

  • Muthanna S.
    a day

    Be informed there is no deadline for the booster second jab. See the unending queues in China. To micro manage vaccinating the humongous population of India perhaps will be most difficult even for Brahma!! Let's not resort to armchair comments . Think of pragmatism.