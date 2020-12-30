back
Modi Reminds Dissenters Of Their “National Duty”
“Every injury inflicted on it hurts the country’s poor and common man,” PM Modi on vandalism of public property during protests.
30/12/2020 5:12 PM
Alisha A.05/01/2021 17:22
Fake person always admire to be this way..
Murali B.03/01/2021 22:18
He is booked by biggies
Gurpreet S.03/01/2021 11:27
Bas ab ye jhola uthaane vaala hai kuch din me .. daadi to badi hogai hai
Jag D.03/01/2021 09:25
I urge everyone to Boycott Jio, or anything related to Adani n Ambani, but destroying towers doesn’t feel right.
M H.03/01/2021 08:53
Ambani ka chela 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Rajat K.03/01/2021 06:19
I wonder is he talking about himself for damaging highways by digging it up and the widespread violence he caused trying not to let farmers reach Delhi or what ??? He cannot be talking and jumping about Jio towers so much they are reliance issue not his ...unless now he's suggesting Reliance assets are as good as India assets ????
Prince K.03/01/2021 04:12
50 किसान शहीद हो गए एक शब्द नहीं बोला अंबानी के 4 टॉवर क्या बन्द हुए तुरंत राष्ट्रीय संपत्ति याद आ गई , आखिर चौकीदार किसका है ??
Ahmad A.03/01/2021 03:37
Don't make these bad bills agnest comman man or poor popels
Junaid A.02/01/2021 20:54
Desh ke ya jio ke..
Subhasish R.02/01/2021 16:55
U r a big time lier...that is what u r...
Mohan T.02/01/2021 15:53
Lol
Ritesh K.02/01/2021 15:35
Someone please rub a matchstick beneath this "सस्ता वाला टैगोर"s beard. The whole planet wants to get rid of this shit.
Sayan S.02/01/2021 14:54
Public vandalised the Jio towers since reliance had dues to pay off to the owners of those lands and Jio sucks up almost all aids given by government and working class gets peanuts. It is hurting Modi personally more than the country's people collectively. It hurts and it should. That's the whole point of boycotting. Normal protests doesn't hurt Modi as much as vandalizing Reliance and Adani like capitalist properties does.
Anish P.02/01/2021 13:51
Mr.PM Did you care for the mosque vandalized in MP? Did you utter a single word during the Delhi riots? Mob lynchings? Innocents arrested in the name of "love jihad"? Activists and journalists in jail because they spoke against your propaganda? But when Jio towers are made dysfunctional you are trying to turn people against the protesters by saying it's public property? What about the PSU's you sold? Shame on you.
Sabih K.02/01/2021 13:43
Bank Interest on FD is now 2.75% for deposits less than 50,00,000. During UPA-2 it was around 8%. There is a 65% drop in income for retired citizens. These very citizens keenly followed BJP and voted it to power. Ab Bhugto!
Sabih K.02/01/2021 13:43
Farmers protesting on the borders spent the first night of 2021, in 1 degree C freezing temp, the coldest winter night in 15 years ! As if that was not enough, they woke up to freezing drizzles, which is likely to get worse in the next two days, according to the weather bureau. All this while the government dilly dallies, over "talks", only intended to stretch the protest, not solve it, while dozing in their warm, comfortable beds. It is extremely sad that the farmers fighting for our collective rights, not just their rights, have to suffer through this, trying to make a deaf and dumb listen to them. But these farmers braving the bitter cold, are our only hope to defeat the demons who have seized us since 2014 ! If this protest dies, which is unlikely at the moment, (but protests do die sooner or later) the demons would only get stronger, with no constitution remaining to defeat them. Terrible challenges still awaiting in the next few days !
Mohammed M.02/01/2021 13:07
Yai qud ek choot hai hindustan ke gareeb par
Lakshman L.02/01/2021 13:05
Sir apka mansiktha thoda change karna he, apka gujju mentality ko nikalke thoda PM ke thara kam kijihe, apko malum he agar public chahathe huhe be BJP ko elections me haranahisakthe EVM ke machine ke vaje se isikiye thoda politics ko business na samaj ke desh ka seva samajiye 🤦♀️
Ajit H.02/01/2021 10:04
What willhe know of suffering? This ex-CM and the current PM does not face the bad roads, he reaches there by helicopter instead. 7 race course road has unlimited 24*7 electric supply, water supply, food and a roof. Talks of suffering. What a pity
Rakesh S.02/01/2021 07:33
While they are busy with Ambadani duty, somebody should focus on National Duty.