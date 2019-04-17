Modi Reminds Voters Of Balakot Yet Again

Oops, he did it again. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded voters of the air strike on Pakistan at a campaign rally in Chhattisgarh.
604 comments
Shakir R.05/18/2019 04:50
Tara hato so hoga to b kya aaj India ma to sirf mazabo ka khal chal raha hai your wisht modi
Debabrata M.05/18/2019 03:32
I love u
Debabrata M.05/18/2019 03:32
Hiii
Chung K.05/18/2019 00:59
He is right... everything good or bad happening is due to your vote ☝️
Pranjal S.05/17/2019 21:57
Yaha Congress to ye bta ri hai 6 strike hue the jo hue v Ni the, bhai ne bola to thik hi to bola
Vimal B.05/17/2019 17:23
रोज नया झूठ बोलता है और रोज पकड़ा जाता है लेकिन दाद देनी होगी कि दूसरे दिन दुगने उत्साह और बेशर्मी से फिर नया झूठ गढ़ लेता है !
Bipul D.05/17/2019 16:41
Ghar Ghar modi
Malaika M.05/17/2019 16:27
Chunavi jumala
Harishchandra05/17/2019 16:00
PM Mr phirse narendra Modi Sarkar
Rasidul M.05/17/2019 13:08
Illiterate bhakt follow illiterate ledar 😁😁😁😂😂😂😎
Tousif M.05/17/2019 10:24
Maha chutiya sala
O P.05/17/2019 09:28
Choor choor machaye sor navaj Ka chate jor jor bhadua gadua choor kamina chutiya ullu Ka pillla
Ali A.05/17/2019 09:22
Feku
Mathew L.05/17/2019 08:41
Most failed PM India has ever seen, such a pathetic failure
Siraj S.05/17/2019 06:46
Jhoota
Chandan C.05/17/2019 04:01
there is nothing to be ooops... he helped INA...gave all the freedom the need...thanks to modi...we need him once more...
محمد ج.05/16/2019 17:59
Radar wale baba ki jay
Govind K.05/16/2019 16:02
bahut jyada Karta Hoon
Govind K.05/16/2019 16:01
Modi ji aap bahut acche Aadmi Ho
Sadik K.05/16/2019 10:37
👌👌👌