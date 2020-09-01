back

Modi’s Bonding Session With Peacocks

PM Narendra Modi’s peacock video touched the hearts of some, exasperated others, and also ensured a round of laughter...

08/31/2020 4:27 PMupdated: 09/01/2020 7:27 AM
  • 411.6k
  • 679

549 comments

  • Ashok R.
    an hour

    Ye kitna bura vakta hai yar...isko pehle kuchh shikhao ki vyaktavy kaise dena hai..

  • Pandit A.
    an hour

    Modi is doing good job for this type of people to make you jelious, good going modi ji

  • Lokesh Y.
    an hour

    ji Ho MOdi Ji

  • Choudhury S.
    an hour

    Ek kutta ka bachcha tha harami modi ji ko bad nam kar te ho

  • Piyush G.
    an hour

    Duniya salute karti he tum chutiye ki aaukat pata chal jati he.

  • Piyush G.
    an hour

    Dimag bina ki baat mat karo chutiyo.

  • Neeraj A.
    an hour

    No need to bark on this Mr U

  • Arpit S.
    an hour

    Chutiya ha ye bsdkwala writer

  • Prasenjeet D.
    an hour

    The cheapness of Brut is reflected in covering such irrelevant stories associated with the national bird the peacock. Craps like Kothari can easily get a platform through Brut only.

  • Varun G.
    2 hours

    I wish this man should speak more. But sadly this vedio clip is tooo shot to describe Mr, Modi.

  • Aashu P.
    2 hours

    Ae BURNOL laao re aag lagi padhi hai...

  • Anuj A.
    2 hours

    Bhai tu ban ja P M agar dum hai andar to.tum to bus troll kar sakte ho.tum bhi kuch karo na desh ke liye.modiji ne to apna poora jeevan diya politics main tab jakar pm bane hai.tu de de apna jeevan public tujhe bhi pm bana degi.

  • Dinesh B.
    2 hours

    जल रही हैना जलनी भी चाहिए वैसे तेरी जहालत दूर करने के लिए बता दु शेर माँ दुर्गा का वाहन हैं हिंदू धर्म में हर एक जीव का महत्व है तुन्हें जहालत वाली बवासीर हुई है जलन होना तो लाजमी है

  • Rakesh K.
    2 hours

    Butt hurt = Brut 🤣 Apply bornol on burns.

  • Tshering Y.
    2 hours

    Ritesh Tamang

  • Aaranyak D.
    2 hours

    Rahul se baat ho ya Girgit se 1 hi baat hai .. Foreign tour ke fayde MNC walon se poochiye . Aap chaatne wale hain aapko nahi pata hoga

  • Piyush R.
    2 hours

    be w ko o f respect p m

  • Abhijeet K.
    2 hours

    😂

  • Prabhakar S.
    2 hours

    Bahut faltu post hai. Kuchh bhi bolte ho.

  • Rohit R.
    2 hours

    Bhai tum bhi karlo photo session kon rokta h koi mudda nahi h kya..Jo ap mor par utar aaye ho...Shame on you

