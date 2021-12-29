back

Modi's New Beast: A Mercedes Maybach

PM Modi's fleet of cars just got a classy upgrade. What do you think they should call it? 🏎

29/12/2021 1:27 PM
  • 1M
  • 1.6K

Politics

1419 comments

  • Kal M.
    6 hours

    😜😝😜😝😜😝MORON

  • Rohit S.
    7 hours

    Khelauna wali car lg rhi aage bhi led light aur andar bhi led light lgaye hai gazab nautanki bazi hai

  • Duniya A.
    a day

    For the people By the people From the people ....no wayyyyy From the people By the people For the politicians .....awww 👏👏👏👏

  • Pradip J.
    a day

    He is not deserve this car

  • Mohsin B.
    a day

    I cant see modi in this video there is no dog with a belt

  • Ashok O.
    a day

    He Deserve honestly

  • Dongailung C.
    a day

    Why don't you used the product of India The CAR salla always barking on us to used the product of indian and look for himself using foreign cars and the Dress lol eating your own Vomit 🤮

  • Samson T.
    a day

    Congratulations Sir. Nothing is more important than your security. God bless you sir.

  • Tahera R.
    2 days

    And still he was crying about a 15mins security scare while sitting in his 12crore (from tax payer money) Maybach.

  • Adv A.
    2 days

    From today onwards I will also walk like Modi ji and choose not to be comfortable.

  • Shiva N.
    2 days

    Baap ka paisa thodi

  • Muhammad P.
    2 days

    Luxury life hai modi ki India mai

  • Roy V.
    2 days

    Wow so impressive, but he can’t rebuild the Toilets 🚽 for his people .So sad rite 🤪🤪

  • Pankaj K.
    2 days

    Fakeer aadmi h Bhai😂🤣

  • Judy P.
    3 days

    Fancy a chai walla BG raveling in the latest merc with his foreign body guards!!! That too at the cost of other lives!

  • N J.
    3 days

    Too much tax payers money waste on these cars.

  • Satender S.
    3 days

    He will not be back in power that for sure….

  • Aram N.
    3 days

    When the person is genuine why do one need so much security 🤔

  • Sunny D.
    4 days

    All show off! Nonsense.

  • Imran S.
    4 days

    Lol PM of India doesn’t speak English? Am I right?

