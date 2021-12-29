Modi's New Beast: A Mercedes Maybach

CM Or PM: Who Inaugurated Kolkata's Health Facility First?
Akhilesh Yadav Is Sure Of The BJP’s Defeat
Sidhu On PM Security Breach Row
Nusrat Jahan’s Sindoor: The Face Of Inclusive India?
Sabarimala woman activist assaulted
Politicians Flout Covid-19 Protocols… Again!
😜😝😜😝😜😝MORON
Khelauna wali car lg rhi aage bhi led light aur andar bhi led light lgaye hai gazab nautanki bazi hai
For the people
By the people
From the people ....no wayyyyy
From the people
By the people
For the politicians .....awww 👏👏👏👏
He is not deserve this car
I cant see modi in this video there is no dog with a belt
He Deserve honestly
Why don't you used the product of India The CAR salla always barking on us to used the product of indian and look for himself using foreign cars and the Dress lol eating your own Vomit 🤮
Congratulations Sir. Nothing is more important than your security. God bless you sir.
And still he was crying about a 15mins security scare while sitting in his 12crore (from tax payer money) Maybach.
From today onwards I will also walk like Modi ji and choose not to be comfortable.
Baap ka paisa thodi
Luxury life hai modi ki India mai
Wow so impressive, but he can’t rebuild the Toilets 🚽 for his people .So sad rite 🤪🤪
Fakeer aadmi h Bhai😂🤣
Fancy a chai walla BG raveling in the latest merc with his foreign body guards!!! That too at the cost of other lives!
Too much tax payers money waste on these cars.
He will not be back in power that for sure….
When the person is genuine why do one need so much security 🤔
All show off! Nonsense.
Lol PM of India doesn’t speak English?
Am I right?
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
1419 comments
Kal M.6 hours
😜😝😜😝😜😝MORON
Rohit S.7 hours
Khelauna wali car lg rhi aage bhi led light aur andar bhi led light lgaye hai gazab nautanki bazi hai
Duniya A.a day
For the people By the people From the people ....no wayyyyy From the people By the people For the politicians .....awww 👏👏👏👏
Pradip J.a day
He is not deserve this car
Mohsin B.a day
I cant see modi in this video there is no dog with a belt
Ashok O.a day
He Deserve honestly
Dongailung C.a day
Why don't you used the product of India The CAR salla always barking on us to used the product of indian and look for himself using foreign cars and the Dress lol eating your own Vomit 🤮
Samson T.a day
Congratulations Sir. Nothing is more important than your security. God bless you sir.
Tahera R.2 days
And still he was crying about a 15mins security scare while sitting in his 12crore (from tax payer money) Maybach.
Adv A.2 days
From today onwards I will also walk like Modi ji and choose not to be comfortable.
Shiva N.2 days
Baap ka paisa thodi
Muhammad P.2 days
Luxury life hai modi ki India mai
Roy V.2 days
Wow so impressive, but he can’t rebuild the Toilets 🚽 for his people .So sad rite 🤪🤪
Pankaj K.2 days
Fakeer aadmi h Bhai😂🤣
Judy P.3 days
Fancy a chai walla BG raveling in the latest merc with his foreign body guards!!! That too at the cost of other lives!
N J.3 days
Too much tax payers money waste on these cars.
Satender S.3 days
He will not be back in power that for sure….
Aram N.3 days
When the person is genuine why do one need so much security 🤔
Sunny D.4 days
All show off! Nonsense.
Imran S.4 days
Lol PM of India doesn’t speak English? Am I right?