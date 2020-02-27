back
Mohammad Zubair: The Face of Delhi Riots
Crouched on his knees, hands over his head… his photo became the image of Delhi’s violence. At the centre of the brutal assault, Mohammad Zubair recalls how he didn’t think he’d make it out alive.
02/27/2020 12:10 PMupdated: 02/27/2020 3:55 PM
- 173.1k
- 2.6k
- 765
744 comments
vishal rastogi4 days
I thought you guys are not biased but you are just like showing one side story
Maliha C.6 days
Have people lost their minds.... This is what will happen when the leaders of country spu vile hate..
Teresa S.7 days
DISGRACEFUL
Dawa S.7 days
Get well soon
Aniket M.02/27/2020 15:16
All are animals
Gyana R.02/27/2020 15:16
I didn't ur post on killing of IB office . I didn't ur post on hindu killed on roada . Sala pislamist Dallah sala Admin
CA N.02/27/2020 15:16
@Brut India Why don't you show the another part of the story?
Nitin S.02/27/2020 15:16
Another NDTV in making LOSERs!
Lavanya B.02/27/2020 15:15
Fake
M V.02/27/2020 15:15
100% Fake news, Jai sreeram slogans at NRC & CAA protest 😅😅. Protests had been done by muslims.
Amjath J.02/27/2020 15:15
Indian Education system worst , must follow that of Malaysia.
Leigh B.02/27/2020 15:15
OMG what animals. They are. Fuck religion. 🌹😩
Ranjana B.02/27/2020 15:15
True Indians ...boycot Brut India ... block them in fb
Mustaf R.02/27/2020 15:14
Real fighters, boxers and horeos of our country, who can beat a single person brutualy, really their relatives, friends and parents are proud of them...
Umer F.02/27/2020 15:14
Indian hindus were now become certified animals...Imature nation
Leigh B.02/27/2020 15:14
OMG what animals. They are 😩😩😩
Rajkumar D.02/27/2020 15:14
Bull shit where is this media when this community threw petrol bombs and stones killing innocent civilians and on duty police. Stop this bias reporting.
Nikhil D.02/27/2020 15:13
जैसी करनी वैसी भरनी ।
Chakshu J.02/27/2020 15:13
They did the same to others Brut is biased End of the topic
Sharan R.02/27/2020 15:12
Brut has now proved it’s on the pay rolls of the Italian barmaid