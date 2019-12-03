back
Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women
“Administration alone cannot ensure women’s safety.” Here is what Mohan Bhagwat proposed to bolster women’s safety in India. This was a far cry from some of his earlier, more controversial remarks.
12/03/2019 4:27 PM
83 comments
Mahendra V.12/09/2019 14:33
Sir your the biggest bigot. Your mother should have got rid of you when you were born. So many women have save by now. Bastard brainless.
Mohamed S.12/08/2019 04:22
How about making Kashmiris safe from the Indians ???
Chloe L.12/07/2019 06:59
No women is safe in India
Mohamad S.12/06/2019 08:24
Big rapist are sweet talker in stage or chit chat in mobile phone.. it's Internet or phone call... Listening his words will make Indian citizens to do again another mistakes as Indian citizens bring uneducated man to become PM of India with shutdown and jobless.. rapist gang run by high profile money people... Citizens must understand that
Sriram N.12/05/2019 19:19
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/629-pakistani-girls-sold-as-brides-to-china/articleshow/72363767.cms
Meraj M.12/05/2019 19:15
When the RSS and its affilates change its mind set towards women either they Hindu or muslim, the problem will drastically reduce. Bcoz when you prepare a rapist to rape a woman of certain religion during riots, what he will do after riots. He will search for another woman or girl of any age and any religion bcoz he has to fulfilled his lust. And there are lot of wolf prepared by RSS roaming around our society with big tilak.
Meraj M.12/05/2019 19:03
RSS is working since more than 90 years.. What he has done to teach their cadre of Matrashakti.. When in Gujrat, the RSS inticed mobs raping Muslim women, where was this Matrashakti... When RSS member Kuldeep singh senger, Chinmayanand raping and then intimadated the victims, where was its Matrashakti... In my opinion, RSS ideology is the behind of these rape incident indirectly. There are various religious organization of Muslims and Hindus in India. Muslim men also caught in rape cases but they are mostly illeterate, low income group and never affilate to any religious reform groups. But lot of rape accused from Hindus are affilate to RSS, Bajrang Dal, VHP, HYV, and many more.
Stj A.12/05/2019 16:34
This is a wake up call for all of us..... We are digging our own grave by our humiliating and insulting women
Niyati D.12/05/2019 02:18
But till the time men who have not been taught any values and sanskaar are roaming freely, the law and order has to be strict
Afzal H.12/04/2019 22:03
When you seen rape against other community dalits or Muslim you support it and you see it with upper cast Hindus you talk it ..... first you should change this mindset ..... then law will work strictly.... society will see a change....
Syed Y.12/04/2019 20:12
Terrorists leader
Halo A.12/04/2019 19:49
Seems RSS had taken Brut page administrator for a ride sometime earlier 🤣😂
Faizan U.12/04/2019 15:38
Chaddi gang wala ab gyan bate ga desh ko😂🤣
Satish B.12/04/2019 14:11
Midi jai hind
Bvs R.12/04/2019 12:50
Matter is that harsh verdict by SC is mandatory and serious measures to be taken by State police to avoid such incidents. Nothing happens by candle March, its a RIP programme to console. Develop Apps for human safety at any sort of emergency.
Nazia A.12/04/2019 12:37
Stop empowering women. They need safety more than anything els.e
Alfred H.12/04/2019 12:27
RSS you need to change your mindset first....
Hakim R.12/04/2019 11:51
need to change of laws to ensure women safety
Brut India12/04/2019 05:22
When Bhagwat explained the duties of a married woman in 2013: https://www.firstpost.com/india/limit-yourself-to-household-chores-bhagawat-tells-married-women-579087.html
Arun C.12/04/2019 05:16
We have had enough of teaching on moral values. Nothing has changed as far as atrocities on women are concerned. There is only one way left, give weapons of self protection to all women. At least rapist will not have to wait for a fair judgement!