Mom Crosses States On Scooty To Fetch Son

Vijay M.04/18/2020 10:14
Love you Mom😚
Mallesha R.04/18/2020 08:22
Yes.... its a real matter .. 100%... Real... police gave cooparat to this mother
Amir A.04/18/2020 03:01
Mother is always mother Miss you mom
Karthik M.04/17/2020 19:50
Fake..
Numan I.04/17/2020 18:32
This is the rise of modi radical Hindu terrorist the RSS was banned once during British rule,and then thrice by the post-independence Indian government, first in year 1948 when a RSS member assassinated Mahatma Gandhi then during the emergency (1975–77); and for a third time after the demolition of Babri Masjid in year 1992.🇮🇳🇮🇳💩🐄🥩🐕
Numan I.04/17/2020 18:32
This is the rise of modi radical Hindu terrorist the RSS was banned once during British rule,and then thrice by the post-independence Indian government, first in year 1948 when a RSS member assassinated Mahatma Gandhi then during the emergency (1975–77); and for a third time after the demolition of Babri Masjid in year 1992.🇮🇳🇮🇳💩🐄🥩🐕
Syed S.04/17/2020 16:43
I am Feeling very bad to see the comments of people who are saying where is helmet and number plate as they are very concerned to follow traffic rules this is very good but this is not a big matter that effects you or any Indian but Wat about frauds done by politicians and big business man's like Vijay mallya, nirav modi,lalit modi and etc. Every politicians are corrupted... Fight against corruption bro
Badi B.04/17/2020 16:30
Proud of you behen but Panch waqt namaj acche se padna Abhi. Kyuke tumne mask nahi lagaya tha.
Shailendra S.04/17/2020 10:31
Mother love ❤️
Ashok R.04/17/2020 02:52
What a reckless behavior, millions of families are separated, if every one behaves irresponsibly how will the healthcare system perform and control the disease ? Such shameful acts shouldn't be glorified.
Kumar M.04/16/2020 17:50
Moreover that kid not a school going girl child.... 🤔🤣
Kumar M.04/16/2020 17:50
Looks like a drama No Number plate No Helmet How did she cross that mant district checkpoints..... it looks like to gain sympathy to cover single source or special Operations Great
Tali J.04/16/2020 11:47
God might not be everywhere so He created mother's....
Srinivas S.04/16/2020 09:57
This is bull shit, Damn it, does it need coverage, no social distancing, no masks, no no. plate , no vehicle licence,
Shakti V.04/16/2020 06:58
Brut always cooks up some stories related to Muslims to show them as victims of some sorts this is a fake story
Hasina B.04/16/2020 05:20
Hatts of
Harsh V.04/16/2020 01:39
Sonia G ki yaad aagayi
Lei C.04/15/2020 20:08
A mother's love is always priceless 💗💗💗🥰
Navneet S.04/15/2020 19:27
no helmet.. no reg plate...
Deep K.04/15/2020 19:10
This pissfool is flouting lockdown.not only her son is stranded in lockdown but thousands. She should not compromised her sons for billions of Indians.this is called Tablighi jammat pissfool mentality