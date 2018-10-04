back

Mom goes back to secondary school

Three decades after she dropped out of high school, this Ludhiana mom is going back to finish her studies.

04/10/2018 1:33 AM
96 comments

  • Sabari K.
    05/07/2018 17:12

    ❤️

  • Uzair M.
    05/07/2018 10:21

    .... study can be done at any stage of life

  • Ramanjit R.
    04/19/2018 14:09

    👍

  • Akash K.
    04/16/2018 22:07

    This is-"Where there is WILL there is WAY"👌

  • Suraj R.
    04/16/2018 17:23

    Nice

  • Balkar D.
    04/16/2018 17:18

    God bless you

  • Hanuman S.
    04/16/2018 04:24

    There is no age for education

  • Ganesh M.
    04/16/2018 03:10

    Her family Greatly supported to her.

  • Raees K.
    04/16/2018 02:28

    Very good and so beautiful

  • Raees K.
    04/16/2018 02:27

    I love you mom thanks

  • Anu S.
    04/15/2018 17:55

    Good very nice

  • Ramakrishna S.
    04/15/2018 16:49

    Good intiat

  • Venkat R.
    04/15/2018 16:30

    Super...

  • Solomon T.
    04/15/2018 16:24

    Who's gonna do those dishes tho

  • Pratik S.
    04/15/2018 14:25

    Their is no age for education We can complete whenever we want

  • Ramesh S.
    04/15/2018 12:03

    Hetsaf

  • Vinod W.
    04/15/2018 09:48

    Good

  • Vinod A.
    04/15/2018 06:53

    Congratulations

  • Hanuman S.
    04/15/2018 04:17

    Nice

  • Nagu R.
    04/14/2018 19:33

    Good. Education has no age bars. She's an inspiration to all other moms out there who have missed their education in their youth days.👍👍👍