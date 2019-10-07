Moral Policing Caught On Camera

“Please wear proper clothes." That's what a stranger told a woman who was wearing shorts in Bengaluru.
3227 comments
Christian J.11/13/2019 00:21
hahahaha
Biku D.11/03/2019 10:22
He can't even speak proper English
Bhupen K.11/01/2019 16:00
This guy will definetely masterbate as soon as he reaches home .....sick
Rajesh N.11/01/2019 15:22
The guy is right what the hell the girl is wearing.
Tanvir K.10/30/2019 22:39
He is a Jackass...
Demian A.10/30/2019 14:27
I've heard that its not allowed to ride a two-wheeler in shorts. Not sure about that.
Jo D.10/30/2019 02:30
Who the fuck is this person man I just want to kick his ass man.....
He L.10/29/2019 20:09
0:56 "i am education"....and he says i m educated Lol
Shubham S.10/29/2019 07:17
Bra panty pehenke Chalo..😁 Thora hi baki h niche
Sundance K.10/29/2019 02:46
I seriously doubt the authenticity of these kinds of videos..but what saddens me are some of the comments.
Paari S.10/28/2019 16:43
He is basically looking down on women. Wearing anything we want is a sign of freedom.
Rajendra S.10/28/2019 10:43
Why girl face was blurred and boys face won't blurred brut bsdk
Denish P.10/27/2019 17:00
I think that guy work in bakery
Haydn R.10/27/2019 10:19
wear the dress code of the indian!!! awkward silence!!!
Ravinder S.10/27/2019 04:04
Shirt and pant also not indian culture
Sudhir K.10/26/2019 14:34
Tare m ki cut sale Baba k khilaaf bolo to. M...,.. C....... T ....... Ok.
Saurabh J.10/26/2019 13:58
Very true wear proper cloths He might have remembered the childhood pledge "all indians are my brother and sister" So he just tried to correct his sister nice person And who is this another guy just so he could know
Akash R.10/26/2019 13:25
Video kaun bnaya be constitution jhaad raha bda itna simoly bola usne sort out kr lete easily,😁
Akash R.10/26/2019 13:23
Like
पंडित स.10/26/2019 13:21
Ladki to randi lag rahi hai