back
Moral Policing Or Necessary Protocol?
A student was forced to wrap a curtain around her legs at an exam centre in Assam. Here's what she had to say... Footage courtesy: NKTV
21/09/2021 10:16 AMupdated: 21/09/2021 10:19 AM
- 141.6K
- 962
- 214
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
207 comments
N. N.7 hours
Social media will destroy everything!!!!!!!!
Seem Y.12 hours
In a democratic country it's so shameful . why some people males o females took the theka to command on others. who give them the right . A minor is under her parents guidance. after 18 either o girl o boy are responsible of their acts. they must know what is good or bad for them . and no one has right to humiliate any one in public.. Should be punishable.
Majid S.13 hours
I remember after my 12th Gujarat board exam, I was appearing for NEET. I wore a shirt , the authorities cut my shirt's sleeves & my pants into half (looked more like a boxer after that). Some male candidate literally appear in exams shirtless, some covered in towel etc. The authorities were treating female candidates in the same way, cut their sleeves and all. Very bad experience
Anupama R.18 hours
Nonsense
Aditi M.a day
All is okay ...but where is the post about registering child marriage of Rajasthan marriage? Show every news properly and without any bias
Shubham B.a day
All this type of things happening coz of burkhaa gang
Uche U.a day
For some reason when I read men from this area criticising such phenomenon, it just feels hopeless. It lies within them to change the system. All the talk does nothing.
Padma P.a day
She should file a case against such invigilator and examination center. She gave her exam in very stressful environment. Definitely it will effect her result.
Neeta S.2 days
Okay that girl shd have wore something else instead of half pant but l think she has not committed a huge crime that it become sensation for all news channel in Assam. She is trolled from all corners of Assam & now it is a nation hot topic. Imagine the mental state of the girl. She is already punishshed more than what she deserve. SHE DID A MISTAKE NOT A CRIME OR MURDER .
Kp S.2 days
एडमिट कार्ड में तो ये भी नहीं लिखा कि कपड़े पहनकर आना , तो कपड़े भी नहीं पहनोगी 😒😒 हॉफ पैंट पहनकर कौन एग्जाम देने आते है , असम में ये बात नॉर्मल है इसलिए लड़की को सपोर्ट किया जा रहा है
Akash S.2 days
Definitely the invigilator at fault here, if there's no dress code then surely her wearing shorts was in no way a ground for restricting her right to give paper. At least she can file an F.I.R. or a petition in high court but for a male this would've been a lot different. Anyone that thinks moral policing is wrong should also speak about Street violence by mobs against individuals for allegations in India. Just because a female is at a disadvantage it doesn't mean that only then people feel urge to speak about any negative act in our Society.
Jaded K.2 days
You are in exam not in party and should follow the decorum. There is no dress code in UPSC exam then why girls wear formal dress?
Pathmananda A.2 days
Sri Lanka.
Sukumar P.2 days
Brilliant u feminist women deserve this! She shouldn't have been allowed to write the exam. U are coming to write an exam not coming to a disco/party. Have some respect for place of education! Shameful act, shameless woman. These kind of women do not deserve education.
Surbhi M.2 days
Peeing in public, adjusting their crotches anytime, anywhere, scratching their groin openly is acceptable but don't wear shorts in this country. Sicktards for life!
Sentina C.2 days
We also went through the same thing in college although we went to a all women's college. Fiba Sawkmie
Hassan A.2 days
Nanga hony ka khowaish! Delhi chala ja behen! Udhar burkha sy bhi shorts pehna dengy terey bhaio.
Suresh K.2 days
Kahi kuch controversial cheez dekhte hi .... Brut. Waha pahunch jata he ungli karne....
Eureka L.2 days
Who goes to give exams in shorts? I have never seen anyone in my days do this. There is a time and place for everything. She's not going for a bike ride or at home. This is not America. This is India, we need to know our boundaries. Indians Respect Education. I was taught that I can't throw my books on the ground nor touch my feet to it. Do people in the West do it. We touch our Gurus/ Teacher's feet. Do the West do it. No. This is the difference. You want to go forward go but don't forget your roots.
Anita A.2 days
Such stupidity and ignorance over the dressing style. Think what needs to be checked is the invigilators attitude. Maybe he was getting tempted looking at the students dress instead of supervising the exam. Such a shame.