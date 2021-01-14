back

More Homemade Fighter Jets For The Air Force

In the biggest-ever indigenous military deal, the Indian government okayed a Rs. 48,000 crore proposal to purchase 83 Tejas fighters from HAL.

14/01/2021 11:21 AMupdated: 14/01/2021 11:23 AM
  • 26.6K
  • 66

62 comments

  • Khan S.
    4 hours

    Lipton is the best tea

  • Gangadhar S.
    6 hours

    HAL's greatest contribution towards nation building, particularly in air defence.

  • Lucky S.
    6 hours

    Mulle hsne k mems bna rhe s eska matlb hal main jitne Mulle hai noukari se nikal do

  • Harsh A.
    9 hours

    thats good , at last they doing it by themselves..

  • Imran S.
    10 hours

    US and France are planning to replace all of its fleet with LCA Tejas

  • Imran S.
    10 hours

    After 40 years of Engineering a state of 2nd Generation aircraft is finally there at rhe cost of 3 Billion USD🤔

  • Imran S.
    10 hours

    LCA Samosa

  • Shivam D.
    13 hours

    I studied Mechanical Engineering with a dream to work for the future Tejas project. Even During Manmohans era HAL was planning to work on LCA TEJAS MK3 to make it an Atomic Weapon career. But the current govt works for you know whom. Destroyed the entire project's future..

  • Sunil V.
    13 hours

    Chokidar chor hai

  • Bhavesh B.
    13 hours

    Congrats Bhartiya Nabh sena🛶

  • Khairul A.
    15 hours

    Piling up ammunition is more important than feeding its own people. Great India

  • Lobsang P.
    17 hours

    When India is going to attack in China

  • Deepan K.
    17 hours

    These type of India made aircrafts should be used for Pakistan and high-level aircrafts should be used for China in boundary level exercises

  • Navdeep S.
    17 hours

    Get 1plane and fcking reverse engineer it Question 48000crore i.e 130billion in usd Why not divide and send money in each person’s account who are living in india then india will go HPI 140 to 1 ranking hahaha stupid morons

  • Selman M.
    17 hours

    another big scam by modi government 🤣

  • Satish C.
    17 hours

    All the best,Air force; Tejas is the dream venture of Great AbdulKalam.

  • Rohimlung R.
    17 hours

    We the Nagas Don't have any tank , jet, nuclear , etc but still we don't back down we die n we fought the Government of India for our freedom so be brave .

  • ਗੁਰਬੀਰ ਸ.
    17 hours

    India is feeling more proud on importing fighters than producing domestically. In 2021 still raised order of MK-1. Now HAL takes 3-4 years more than committed time of delivery.

  • Awais R.
    17 hours

    Come Jejas....lets meet here on a cup of tea 🤪🤭

  • Riaz U.
    18 hours

    6th gen Samosa

