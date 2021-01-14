back
More Homemade Fighter Jets For The Air Force
In the biggest-ever indigenous military deal, the Indian government okayed a Rs. 48,000 crore proposal to purchase 83 Tejas fighters from HAL.
14/01/2021 11:21 AMupdated: 14/01/2021 11:23 AM
62 comments
HAL's greatest contribution towards nation building, particularly in air defence.
thats good , at last they doing it by themselves..
I studied Mechanical Engineering with a dream to work for the future Tejas project. Even During Manmohans era HAL was planning to work on LCA TEJAS MK3 to make it an Atomic Weapon career. But the current govt works for you know whom. Destroyed the entire project's future..
Congrats Bhartiya Nabh sena🛶
These type of India made aircrafts should be used for Pakistan and high-level aircrafts should be used for China in boundary level exercises
All the best,Air force; Tejas is the dream venture of Great AbdulKalam.
India is feeling more proud on importing fighters than producing domestically. In 2021 still raised order of MK-1. Now HAL takes 3-4 years more than committed time of delivery.
