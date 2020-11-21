back

More Reasons To Wear Your Mask

The English Nut on how your mask protects you from more than just Covid...

21/11/2020 6:57 AM
19 comments

  • Roshan J.
    4 days

    to me he looks like a creepy drug addict...

  • Sreenivasan S.
    5 days

    from Tamil -"Mugakavas" turned into Mask !

  • Avinash B.
    5 days

    So??

  • Koel N.
    5 days

    This man would be so well suited for Shakespeare's plays...

  • Lunminthang K.
    5 days

    Wow

  • Gangadhar S.
    6 days

    Very interesting history of mask, useful message.

  • Pranay S.
    6 days

    This prick ruined my day's start. Babbling without any humour

  • Siddharth R.
    6 days

    LOL! NO ONE CARES

  • Urmimala B.
    6 days

    pronunciations..

  • Anuhitha J.
    6 days

    Reminds me of Shakespeare 😀

  • Sam S.
    6 days

    U got nice hair

  • Rinki N.
    6 days

    All he needs is a shave, haircut n a bath

  • Priya T.
    6 days

    😂

  • Sourodipto K.
    6 days

    , this might interest you

  • Mayur F.
    6 days

    Ye "Mask" ka naam badlo, paile

  • Jaswant S.
    6 days

    A man who wear mask is maslkhra or Bhand. Aking was very ugly and always wear golden mask and desired that he be buried with mask.pharo like that.

  • Faghir B.
    6 days

    Thanku for the peptalk, but I just want things to get normal again. I don't want to feel like im a part of a ritual or drama etc. I hope the vaccine will save us, that is what im waiting for. 🙏

  • Aanjali A.
    6 days

    He Seems to be some intellectual from JNU😛

