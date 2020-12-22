back
Motilal Vora’s Farewell Speech In Parliament
"There was so much love between us, so much respect and goodwill," Motilal Vora reminisced about opposition leaders, his political journey and left the House in splits during his last speech in Parliament. The veteran Congress leader passed away at 93 this week.
22/12/2020 7:03 PMupdated: 22/12/2020 7:03 PM
225 comments
Sunil S.12 hours
Very shreudest.. Sycophant type indian neta
Deepak L.a day
बोहरा जी वाकई में बहुत बड़े नेता थे लेकिन सादा जीवन उच्च विचारों के कारण कभी भी लाइमलाइट में नहीं आए राजनीति में ऐसे ही राजनेताओं की जरूरी है न कि रोज टीवी पर आकर सिर्फ अपनी ही बोलने वालों की...।
Shreyas N.a day
RIP.
Ashish B.a day
This biggest 'Gulam' of Family speach reflect only his gulam nature...how he saved Indira Gandhi from digging her farmhouse..long answers to avoid being caught !!!
Dheeraj B.2 days
❤️
Ghanshyam S.2 days
🙏❤❤🙏
Hari O.2 days
प्रेरणादायक व्यक्तित्व
Paramananda K.2 days
Represenative are sent to loksabha or bidhasabha to speak and work for the people and country be it opposition or be in power. Nowadays this is missing. Raj to hai per kuch niti nahi hai.
Chandra P.3 days
नमन मोतीलाल जी वोरा साहब
Amol W.3 days
विनम्र अभिवादन 🙏🙏🙏
Anil K.3 days
Shaandaar
Drgagan S.3 days
RIP sir 🙏
M R.4 days
मोतीलाल जी वोरा साब अमर रहेंगे
Anand A.4 days
SALUTE
Shikhar A.4 days
👏👏
Arvindkirodiwal K.4 days
कांग्रेस पार्टी ने विपक्ष के नेताओं को पनपाया था आर एस एस पर से बैन हटाया और उसको पाल पोस के बड़ा किया उसी का तो परिणाम आज कांग्रेस पार्टी भुगत रही है।
Vineet M.4 days
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🚩🌹
Alkesh J.4 days
At the age of 90 plus Mr. Vora debate in Rajya Sabha very nicely. 👏👏
Venkataraman S.4 days
Wow great modiji not punished single congress y he blame and bjp blame congress
Dhiraj K.4 days
बहुत सुन्दर एवं सभ्य शव्दों के राजनीतिज्ञ भारत के इतिहास में आप जैसे महान आदर्श व्यक्तितव लाखों वर्षों तक याद किये जाएंगे ।