Motilal Vora’s Farewell Speech In Parliament

"There was so much love between us, so much respect and goodwill," Motilal Vora reminisced about opposition leaders, his political journey and left the House in splits during his last speech in Parliament. The veteran Congress leader passed away at 93 this week.

22/12/2020 7:03 PMupdated: 22/12/2020 7:03 PM
225 comments

  • Sunil S.
    12 hours

    Very shreudest.. Sycophant type indian neta

  • Deepak L.
    a day

    बोहरा जी वाकई में बहुत बड़े नेता थे लेकिन सादा जीवन उच्च विचारों के कारण कभी भी लाइमलाइट में नहीं आए राजनीति में ऐसे ही राजनेताओं की जरूरी है न कि रोज टीवी पर आकर सिर्फ अपनी ही बोलने वालों की...।

  • Shreyas N.
    a day

    RIP.

  • Ashish B.
    a day

    This biggest 'Gulam' of Family speach reflect only his gulam nature...how he saved Indira Gandhi from digging her farmhouse..long answers to avoid being caught !!!

  • Dheeraj B.
    2 days

    ❤️

  • Ghanshyam S.
    2 days

    🙏❤❤🙏

  • Hari O.
    2 days

    प्रेरणादायक व्यक्तित्व

  • Paramananda K.
    2 days

    Represenative are sent to loksabha or bidhasabha to speak and work for the people and country be it opposition or be in power. Nowadays this is missing. Raj to hai per kuch niti nahi hai.

  • Chandra P.
    3 days

    नमन मोतीलाल जी वोरा साहब

  • Amol W.
    3 days

    विनम्र अभिवादन 🙏🙏🙏

  • Anil K.
    3 days

    Shaandaar

  • Drgagan S.
    3 days

    RIP sir 🙏

  • M R.
    4 days

    मोतीलाल जी वोरा साब अमर रहेंगे

  • Anand A.
    4 days

    SALUTE

  • Shikhar A.
    4 days

    👏👏

  • Arvindkirodiwal K.
    4 days

    कांग्रेस पार्टी ने विपक्ष के नेताओं को पनपाया था आर एस एस पर से बैन हटाया और उसको पाल पोस के बड़ा किया उसी का तो परिणाम आज कांग्रेस पार्टी भुगत रही है।

  • Vineet M.
    4 days

    🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🚩🌹

  • Alkesh J.
    4 days

    At the age of 90 plus Mr. Vora debate in Rajya Sabha very nicely. 👏👏

  • Venkataraman S.
    4 days

    Wow great modiji not punished single congress y he blame and bjp blame congress

  • Dhiraj K.
    4 days

    बहुत सुन्दर एवं सभ्य शव्दों के राजनीतिज्ञ भारत के इतिहास में आप जैसे महान आदर्श व्यक्तितव लाखों वर्षों तक याद किये जाएंगे ।

