MP CM Bats For Surveillance To Keep Working Women Safe

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says tracking working women will ensure their safety. What do you think?

14/01/2021 1:27 PM
  • Mahesh A.
    2 hours

    Its actually safe. Those who have access to fb may think otherwise but if you look at the crimes against women then it will be good. Or use CCTV all around just like in china where police will be watching 24/7. But it shouldn't just be women. Track everyone

  • Krishnamurthy K.
    4 hours

    Instead having surveillance on girls why don't the political leaders create advocate safe environment n working conditions for women n girls in the society which they r representing in governance system.

  • Mubeena S.
    4 hours

    Natasha Sharma karlo apni registration 🤭🤭🤭

  • Pritam B.
    4 hours

    Perhaps, It may work to prevent human trafficking.Girls who come from extremely backward and poor ground will probably benefit somewhat from this system.But this is not ultimate.

  • Jithin G.
    4 hours

    BJPs idiots

  • Vinayak S.
    5 hours

    New form of surveillance....hidden agenda

  • Sanju K.
    5 hours

    What a cløwn

  • Suvro G.
    6 hours

    सारी कामकाजी महिलाओं के पर्स में एक एक 2000 के नोट डाल दो। उसके नैनो जीपीएस चिप भी यह काम कर लेगा।

  • Shah N.
    6 hours

    This is why people needs to select educated politicians.

  • Inder S.
    6 hours

    After watching all the comments, he prepared a disastrous speech .

  • Shah J.
    6 hours

    Oh wow these ppl are in charge of Governance!!!

  • Archana M.
    7 hours

    How will you track in home

  • Jas S.
    7 hours

    Track police and politicians

  • Jas S.
    7 hours

    Track on the politician and this will reveal criminality

  • Lucky S.
    7 hours

    Bahut vidya mama now swag

  • Aasiya M.
    8 hours

    How about tracking men?

  • Siddhartha R.
    11 hours

    I don't understand how will they prevent any wrongdoing from happening by miscreants against any women by having the contact details of every women who go out on work?? Instead of tracking numerous working women and making them go through such a facade, the police should be equipped to track down those few dirty scoundrels who create fear and instability in every society..

  • Saiful A.
    11 hours

    Insert nano chips inside their body like you did with Rs. 2000 Note.

  • Kaiser S.
    12 hours

    Privacyinvaders

  • Deepika B.
    12 hours

    What type of leader is he? Kya hota hai we are not interested. Pehle aap apni soch badlo. Lead by an example. You are in turn making things difficult for the wholr society especially females.

