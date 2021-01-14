MP CM Bats For Surveillance To Keep Working Women Safe

What’s Up With India’s Ink Attacks?
87 comments
Mahesh A.2 hours
Its actually safe. Those who have access to fb may think otherwise but if you look at the crimes against women then it will be good. Or use CCTV all around just like in china where police will be watching 24/7. But it shouldn't just be women. Track everyone
Krishnamurthy K.4 hours
Instead having surveillance on girls why don't the political leaders create advocate safe environment n working conditions for women n girls in the society which they r representing in governance system.
Mubeena S.4 hours
Natasha Sharma karlo apni registration 🤭🤭🤭
Pritam B.4 hours
Perhaps, It may work to prevent human trafficking.Girls who come from extremely backward and poor ground will probably benefit somewhat from this system.But this is not ultimate.
Jithin G.4 hours
BJPs idiots
Vinayak S.5 hours
New form of surveillance....hidden agenda
Sanju K.5 hours
What a cløwn
Suvro G.6 hours
सारी कामकाजी महिलाओं के पर्स में एक एक 2000 के नोट डाल दो। उसके नैनो जीपीएस चिप भी यह काम कर लेगा।
Shah N.6 hours
This is why people needs to select educated politicians.
Inder S.6 hours
After watching all the comments, he prepared a disastrous speech .
Shah J.6 hours
Oh wow these ppl are in charge of Governance!!!
Archana M.7 hours
How will you track in home
Jas S.7 hours
Track police and politicians
Jas S.7 hours
Track on the politician and this will reveal criminality
Lucky S.7 hours
Bahut vidya mama now swag
Aasiya M.8 hours
How about tracking men?
Siddhartha R.11 hours
I don't understand how will they prevent any wrongdoing from happening by miscreants against any women by having the contact details of every women who go out on work?? Instead of tracking numerous working women and making them go through such a facade, the police should be equipped to track down those few dirty scoundrels who create fear and instability in every society..
Saiful A.11 hours
Insert nano chips inside their body like you did with Rs. 2000 Note.
Kaiser S.12 hours
Privacyinvaders
Deepika B.12 hours
What type of leader is he? Kya hota hai we are not interested. Pehle aap apni soch badlo. Lead by an example. You are in turn making things difficult for the wholr society especially females.