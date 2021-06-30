back
MP Minister's Unusual Take On Fuel Prices
Madhya Pradesh's energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar had a two-in-one solution when asked about sky-high fuel prices. 🚴🏼
30/06/2021 1:55 PMupdated: 30/06/2021 1:56 PM
82 comments
Xerexes B.2 hours
Bechaara... Bole toh Bole kya ? Kare toh kare kya ????? Tq Modi Ji :)
Vinay V.2 hours
Welcome to the new world order, I will cycle ahead with 3 cars as a convoy, to assist me, that is paid through public tax money. To put In their words, whose father's what goes ? Thank you for your invaluable service.
Nusrat W.2 hours
muh tod jawaab... jawab sun kar hi muh todne ka mann kare
Mark K.2 hours
Did somebody check his diary?
Abbas R.3 hours
Oopps I should go get a bycycle 🚲 Thank you...bastard 😂
Pande R.3 hours
Nalayak bjp neta
Leo M.3 hours
He really thinks indians are hunumas
Rajni K.3 hours
Looks like it's time to shift to cycle.... colour them green and it becomes green energy..ha
Vudhaditya M.3 hours
Unpar gawar neta
Subhojit S.3 hours
I wish i will see our pm is riding bicycle not mercedes or bmw.. Spending millions on pen nd advising to ride cycle for our health.. Hence proved illiteracy at its peak..
Neelam J.4 hours
Shabash stupid Minister, Bjp is full of people like you.
Shah N.4 hours
Abe gobar sabji Mandi mein sabji gadhe se laya jata hai Kya?
Gavin D.4 hours
He should use this suggestion for himself as a demo
Mukesh J.4 hours
Kon h ye ...😂😂
Shennu K.4 hours
Well people voted for BJP goons...enjoy the ride...double century in the making...BJP is killing the economy and its people and India lost it democratic freedom...
Irfan M.4 hours
India ko poverty ki taraf lejaya jaaraha hai isko bolo ye bicycle per sewa karee car bechde pata chalega
ऋषि श.4 hours
baech de bhai turbo 😂😂😂😂😂
Born T.4 hours
Tu cycle pe jata hai?????
Born T.4 hours
Tu sabji lene cyxcle pe jata hai
Ali Z.5 hours
Gawar