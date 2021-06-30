back

MP Minister's Unusual Take On Fuel Prices

Madhya Pradesh's energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar had a two-in-one solution when asked about sky-high fuel prices. 🚴🏼

30/06/2021 1:55 PMupdated: 30/06/2021 1:56 PM
  • 26.2K
  • 88

And even more

  1. 3:33

    MP Minister's Unusual Take On Fuel Prices

  2. 3:35

    Does The President Pay Taxes?

  3. 7:25

    India's Masterspy Turned Bureaucrat

  4. 3:01

    A Mother Waits For A Daughter In Prison

  5. 3:43

    When Sisodia Blamed PM For Doorstep Scheme Hurdle

  6. 1:10

    Mehbooba Mufti Asks India To Talk To Pakistan

82 comments

  • Xerexes B.
    2 hours

    Bechaara... Bole toh Bole kya ? Kare toh kare kya ????? Tq Modi Ji :)

  • Vinay V.
    2 hours

    Welcome to the new world order, I will cycle ahead with 3 cars as a convoy, to assist me, that is paid through public tax money. To put In their words, whose father's what goes ? Thank you for your invaluable service.

  • Nusrat W.
    2 hours

    muh tod jawaab... jawab sun kar hi muh todne ka mann kare

  • Mark K.
    2 hours

    Did somebody check his diary?

  • Abbas R.
    3 hours

    Oopps I should go get a bycycle 🚲 Thank you...bastard 😂

  • Pande R.
    3 hours

    Nalayak bjp neta

  • Leo M.
    3 hours

    He really thinks indians are hunumas

  • Rajni K.
    3 hours

    Looks like it's time to shift to cycle.... colour them green and it becomes green energy..ha

  • Vudhaditya M.
    3 hours

    Unpar gawar neta

  • Subhojit S.
    3 hours

    I wish i will see our pm is riding bicycle not mercedes or bmw.. Spending millions on pen nd advising to ride cycle for our health.. Hence proved illiteracy at its peak..

  • Neelam J.
    4 hours

    Shabash stupid Minister, Bjp is full of people like you.

  • Shah N.
    4 hours

    Abe gobar sabji Mandi mein sabji gadhe se laya jata hai Kya?

  • Gavin D.
    4 hours

    He should use this suggestion for himself as a demo

  • Mukesh J.
    4 hours

    Kon h ye ...😂😂

  • Shennu K.
    4 hours

    Well people voted for BJP goons...enjoy the ride...double century in the making...BJP is killing the economy and its people and India lost it democratic freedom...

  • Irfan M.
    4 hours

    India ko poverty ki taraf lejaya jaaraha hai isko bolo ye bicycle per sewa karee car bechde pata chalega

  • ऋषि श.
    4 hours

    baech de bhai turbo 😂😂😂😂😂

  • Born T.
    4 hours

    Tu cycle pe jata hai?????

  • Born T.
    4 hours

    Tu sabji lene cyxcle pe jata hai

  • Ali Z.
    5 hours

    Gawar