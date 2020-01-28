back

MP Sisters Reach Wedding Venue On Horseback

You haven’t seen a wedding procession like this one.

01/28/2020 6:57 AMupdated: 01/28/2020 1:25 PM
  • 16.0k
  • 18

Changing India

  1. MP Sisters Reach Wedding Venue On Horseback

  2. Less Known Facts About India’s Constitution

  3. Japanese Minister’s Paternity Leave

  4. This Barber Shop In Tamil Nadu Is Also A Mini Library

  5. What Makes Sundar Pichai A Technology Optimist?

  6. I Am India’s Daughter: Protest Poetry From Lucknow

13 comments

  • Mohammed S.
    9 hours

    Jhansi Ki Raani inspired it seems

  • Mickey K.
    13 hours

    Fantastic beta jio beta jeta raho

  • Preeti O.
    13 hours

    your place...😛

  • Kalpesh J.
    14 hours

    In Rajasthan this is called Bandoli. The procession is taken a day before marriage !

  • Prasad T.
    15 hours

    you wanna try this ? 😜

  • Bunty A.
    16 hours

    Absurd. Achieve nothing really. Just to gain some popularity. Women don't have to resort to these measures to emphasise equality.There are other meaningful ways Still better than trying to beat men in Armwestling 🙂

  • Natasha N.
    16 hours

    Stop torturing the horses for god's sake! I don't give a shit if it's a man or a woman.

  • Javed W.
    16 hours

    This is called Insanity.

  • Sayed N.
    16 hours

    Equality of man and woman does not mean men should do what women do and women should do what men do. Both have their own importance and significance. Equality means appreciating the job that both the genders do. I firmly believe as a woman that in this battle to equality it is the woman who has a lot to prove than men. Men don't do anything but women have to constantly strive to show they are better than men which means apart from.all the stuff that a woman does she has to also do all the stuff that a man does and it takes a toll.on her. Like have a look at women of Mumbai. The lower middle.class woman gets up at 4 in the morning makes dabbas for her family cleans her house then boards a train full of Mumbai's population even in the train she is peeling vegetables so that when she comes back home after a tire day she has to again do the cooking cleaning feeding her family, while the husband just goes to work comes back from.work. The end. Equality should be in understanding and appreciating the role of both the spouses not by stupid competition

  • Mohammad S.
    17 hours

    In whichever part of India this kind of shit is happening. I just want to ask one thing to all bridegroom. What equality you achieved by doing this ? This is just to satisfy illogical feminism and to show off.

  • Santosh K.
    17 hours

    You stick to Anti-India and Anti-Hindu posts. You are too good with that. Leave others to others.

  • Kshijith N.
    18 hours

    Time to unfollow

  • Deepa M.
    18 hours

    Bridegrooms coming on horses is a very north Indian tradition. It doesn't happen in South India at all. So, you cannot generalise and say ' in most Indian marriages". While it is interesting to know what's happening in India, don't mislead anyone by writing such subtitles.