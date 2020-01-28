MP Sisters Reach Wedding Venue On Horseback

You haven’t seen a wedding procession like this one.
Mohammed S.9 hours
Jhansi Ki Raani inspired it seems
Mickey K.13 hours
Fantastic beta jio beta jeta raho
Preeti O.13 hours
your place...😛
Kalpesh J.14 hours
In Rajasthan this is called Bandoli. The procession is taken a day before marriage !
Prasad T.15 hours
you wanna try this ? 😜
Bunty A.16 hours
Absurd. Achieve nothing really. Just to gain some popularity. Women don't have to resort to these measures to emphasise equality.There are other meaningful ways Still better than trying to beat men in Armwestling 🙂
Natasha N.16 hours
Stop torturing the horses for god's sake! I don't give a shit if it's a man or a woman.
Javed W.16 hours
This is called Insanity.
Sayed N.16 hours
Equality of man and woman does not mean men should do what women do and women should do what men do. Both have their own importance and significance. Equality means appreciating the job that both the genders do. I firmly believe as a woman that in this battle to equality it is the woman who has a lot to prove than men. Men don't do anything but women have to constantly strive to show they are better than men which means apart from.all the stuff that a woman does she has to also do all the stuff that a man does and it takes a toll.on her. Like have a look at women of Mumbai. The lower middle.class woman gets up at 4 in the morning makes dabbas for her family cleans her house then boards a train full of Mumbai's population even in the train she is peeling vegetables so that when she comes back home after a tire day she has to again do the cooking cleaning feeding her family, while the husband just goes to work comes back from.work. The end. Equality should be in understanding and appreciating the role of both the spouses not by stupid competition
Mohammad S.17 hours
In whichever part of India this kind of shit is happening. I just want to ask one thing to all bridegroom. What equality you achieved by doing this ? This is just to satisfy illogical feminism and to show off.
Santosh K.17 hours
You stick to Anti-India and Anti-Hindu posts. You are too good with that. Leave others to others.
Kshijith N.18 hours
Time to unfollow
Deepa M.18 hours
Bridegrooms coming on horses is a very north Indian tradition. It doesn't happen in South India at all. So, you cannot generalise and say ' in most Indian marriages". While it is interesting to know what's happening in India, don't mislead anyone by writing such subtitles.