back

MPs Express Outrage On Hyderabad Vet’s Murder

Public lynching to chemical castration: The three strongest comments in Rajya Sabha on the Hyderabad veterinarian’s “rape and murder”.

12/02/2019 5:42 PMupdated: 12/02/2019 5:50 PM
  • 452.9k
  • 226

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

215 comments

  • Ali S.
    a day

    Thanks mum

  • Manas C.
    3 days

    NRC

  • Prakash S.
    5 days

    Shame on this parliamentarian saying lynch them...

  • Deepika B.
    6 days

    Nice nam

  • Mukesh P.
    12/11/2019 15:49

    Hi

  • Ashok M.
    12/11/2019 02:08

    Everyone wants harsh punishment for the culprits... That's an obvious solution that comes to mind in the heat of the moment. Is that effective? May be, but the answer is not so obvious. People need to take charge of their own moral lives and consider multi pronged solutions, including revaluation of our moral standards, education, media portrayal of women as sex objects, a relearning of our cultural and religious philosophies. A new harsh law simply generates new avenues of corruption and harassment.

  • Sukhdev S.
    12/10/2019 16:05

    90.

  • Neeta P.
    12/10/2019 02:26

    Totally agree to the statement said by Jaya ma’am; as such harsh punishment would only change the present scenario or else making just strict laws won’t change perverts aspect towards such mishaps.

  • Sucharita R.
    12/07/2019 04:08

    Jaya madam right decision

  • Thakur P.
    12/06/2019 17:26

    Internet would definitely be divided over this particular issue, but it's our moral responsibility to teach our surroundings and ourselves too how woman should be treated.

  • Chaudhary N.
    12/06/2019 08:24

    Isko pata ni kisne sansad bana Diya bachchan parivar p Dag h ye orat

  • Gracian A.
    12/06/2019 03:58

    What about Unnao rape case, guess you have forgotten .

  • रुपाली न.
    12/06/2019 03:31

    Totally agree with Jaya mam 👍

  • Chloe L.
    12/06/2019 03:19

    Ruin their lives as they RUINED 😡 other lives. Justice must be served quickest

  • Parvin B.
    12/05/2019 22:26

    Kill them all 🔪🔪🔪

  • Parvin B.
    12/05/2019 22:25

    Well said the 3 person's 👏

  • Gone S.
    12/05/2019 17:29

    Jod,9121949838my

  • Rock S.
    12/05/2019 16:27

    I support chemical castration n cutting off gland panis

  • A T.
    12/05/2019 15:52

    yes

  • Gujilung L.
    12/05/2019 13:14

    Agree👍