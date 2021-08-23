back
Mufti Rakes Up Afghanistan In Kashmir Speech
Mehbooba Mufti wants New Delhi to learn from America's Afghanistan defeat. Legitimate concern or a former CM's political frustration?
23/08/2021 5:39 PMupdated: 23/08/2021 5:41 PM
- 30K
- 357
- 152
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
137 comments
Titus A.3 hours
Traitors as always...Kashmir will always be the part of India...🙏
Soutik P.3 hours
E to geya re baba 😂😂
Prakriiti G.3 hours
Define traitors?
Hiralal P.4 hours
MEHBUBA MUKTI is talking a load of rubbish and bullshits about declaring that the fate of India will be same as Ashraf Ghani's Afghanistan done by Talibans. AFGHANISTAN has been taken over by Talibans without any opposition in a matter of days, Talibans will take over KASHMIR within a day this sorts of statement is unpatriotic, she is also indirectly involved with the perpetrators of Pakistan, she should be deported to Pakistan or put in prison indefinitely; her associates FARRUKH ABDULLAH and OMAR ABDULLAH these three MUSKETEERS are still instigating people of KASHMIR,since the abrogation of KASHMIR article 370 , it appears that MEHBUBA MUKTI is eager to become the Queen of Talibans's Afghanistan. KASHMIR is a part of INDIA,since Independence in 1947; abrogation of Article 370 is in favour of KASHMIRI to develop themselves and live in harmony. How stupid her assessments of future of KASHMIRIS that the Talibans will come and fight for them and liberate them; she is ignoring the attitude of Talibans applying Shirian Laws for women and people.of Afghanistan.
Joyjit D.8 hours
Muslims r not dangerous, u Mehabooba Mufti n ur teammates r threat for India, kindly don't think destructive n spread negative vibes in our great country. Just bcoz of u BJP party is successful even central government has not great job for economy n we all see the poor health system during Corona time. But still they r popular party in our country bcoz it is India where Hindus r majority. Mehabooba ji ur Afganistan is completely failed to protect women's security n Taliban thinks women r for just sexual pleasure. Shame on u Mufti ji
Ali K.10 hours
ھندوستان سن لو کشمیر کی بیٹیاں اور بیٹے تمہیں ایک دن تھکادیں گے یاد رکھنا
Aboubacar S.10 hours
I have been hearing about cryptocurrency investments I never know how it works until I came across Mrs Roselle Franklin trades and she makes me understand how it works, since then I’ve been investing in her platform and i have being making massive profits that’s why I decided to tell you, invest with the right manager today. Click on this name to message her 👇👇👇👇👇👇 Roselle Franklin
Lohkare V.11 hours
Nikal, pahili fursat may nikal. Hindustan ko teri jarorat nahi.
Bola O.11 hours
Hello this suppose been hidden but i just want to help you earn on our investment platform just click the link Roselle Franklin
Vinaya K.12 hours
U will face for this randi
Gopa B.12 hours
Shame on this witch 😡
Al S.12 hours
The Taliban can’t control Afghanistan for long as majority of the people especially almost all Non-Pashtuns don’t want an ethnically fascist, religiously extremist and politically Pakistani-puppets in Afghanistan. While the Pashtun-ruled government handed over the country to the Taliban due to ethnic, political and financial reasons, the resistance is getting stronger day by day and soon or later there will be another Ahmad Shah Masoud to fight for freedom against these savage terrorists.
Amin N.12 hours
Oppression doesn’t last forever. Our prayers are with the Kashmiri people and Muslims in India. Victory will come sooner or later. It’s just a matter of time.
Prem13 hours
This Mehabooba is very eager to become the queen of Taliban in leaving India 😀😂🤣
Joe M.13 hours
This is india
Balasubramanya B.14 hours
This family is the no. 1 traitor to india. India is suffering from terrorism because they let go 3 dreaded terrorists to get mufti's daughter released. Biggest mistake by government post independence
Pritish M.14 hours
🌶🌶🌶
Satalakar U.15 hours
Frustrated lady. Won't work this.
Santanu15 hours
Mehboba dear... we are Indians... not American or Russian or China... We do not capture to show our strength... we just defend our borders, our sovereignty, our liberty, our Nationalism... and for this we can cross any limits... Moreover we have nothing to learn from Taliban... And above all crimes Terrorism is the greatest crime... my advice is stay peacefully and let others live peacefully...
Luckhvir S.15 hours
India is not Afghanistan about india spending plz their no camparing with America enjoy life and pray for humanity we know what we are