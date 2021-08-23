back

Mufti Rakes Up Afghanistan In Kashmir Speech

Mehbooba Mufti wants New Delhi to learn from America's Afghanistan defeat. Legitimate concern or a former CM's political frustration?

23/08/2021 5:39 PMupdated: 23/08/2021 5:41 PM
137 comments

  • Titus A.
    3 hours

    Traitors as always...Kashmir will always be the part of India...🙏

  • Soutik P.
    3 hours

    E to geya re baba 😂😂

  • Prakriiti G.
    3 hours

    Define traitors?

  • Hiralal P.
    4 hours

    MEHBUBA MUKTI is talking a load of rubbish and bullshits about declaring that the fate of India will be same as Ashraf Ghani's Afghanistan done by Talibans. AFGHANISTAN has been taken over by Talibans without any opposition in a matter of days, Talibans will take over KASHMIR within a day this sorts of statement is unpatriotic, she is also indirectly involved with the perpetrators of Pakistan, she should be deported to Pakistan or put in prison indefinitely; her associates FARRUKH ABDULLAH and OMAR ABDULLAH these three MUSKETEERS are still instigating people of KASHMIR,since the abrogation of KASHMIR article 370 , it appears that MEHBUBA MUKTI is eager to become the Queen of Talibans's Afghanistan. KASHMIR is a part of INDIA,since Independence in 1947; abrogation of Article 370 is in favour of KASHMIRI to develop themselves and live in harmony. How stupid her assessments of future of KASHMIRIS that the Talibans will come and fight for them and liberate them; she is ignoring the attitude of Talibans applying Shirian Laws for women and people.of Afghanistan.

  • Joyjit D.
    8 hours

    Muslims r not dangerous, u Mehabooba Mufti n ur teammates r threat for India, kindly don't think destructive n spread negative vibes in our great country. Just bcoz of u BJP party is successful even central government has not great job for economy n we all see the poor health system during Corona time. But still they r popular party in our country bcoz it is India where Hindus r majority. Mehabooba ji ur Afganistan is completely failed to protect women's security n Taliban thinks women r for just sexual pleasure. Shame on u Mufti ji

  • Ali K.
    10 hours

    ھندوستان سن لو کشمیر کی بیٹیاں اور بیٹے تمہیں ایک دن تھکادیں گے یاد رکھنا

  • Aboubacar S.
    10 hours

  • Lohkare V.
    11 hours

    Nikal, pahili fursat may nikal. Hindustan ko teri jarorat nahi.

  • Bola O.
    11 hours

  • Vinaya K.
    12 hours

    U will face for this randi

  • Gopa B.
    12 hours

    Shame on this witch 😡

  • Al S.
    12 hours

    The Taliban can’t control Afghanistan for long as majority of the people especially almost all Non-Pashtuns don’t want an ethnically fascist, religiously extremist and politically Pakistani-puppets in Afghanistan. While the Pashtun-ruled government handed over the country to the Taliban due to ethnic, political and financial reasons, the resistance is getting stronger day by day and soon or later there will be another Ahmad Shah Masoud to fight for freedom against these savage terrorists.

  • Amin N.
    12 hours

    Oppression doesn’t last forever. Our prayers are with the Kashmiri people and Muslims in India. Victory will come sooner or later. It’s just a matter of time.

  • Prem
    13 hours

    This Mehabooba is very eager to become the queen of Taliban in leaving India 😀😂🤣

  • Joe M.
    13 hours

    This is india

  • Balasubramanya B.
    14 hours

    This family is the no. 1 traitor to india. India is suffering from terrorism because they let go 3 dreaded terrorists to get mufti's daughter released. Biggest mistake by government post independence

  • Pritish M.
    14 hours

    🌶🌶🌶

  • Satalakar U.
    15 hours

    Frustrated lady. Won't work this.

  • Santanu
    15 hours

    Mehboba dear... we are Indians... not American or Russian or China... We do not capture to show our strength... we just defend our borders, our sovereignty, our liberty, our Nationalism... and for this we can cross any limits... Moreover we have nothing to learn from Taliban... And above all crimes Terrorism is the greatest crime... my advice is stay peacefully and let others live peacefully...

  • Luckhvir S.
    15 hours

    India is not Afghanistan about india spending plz their no camparing with America enjoy life and pray for humanity we know what we are