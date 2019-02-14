back
Mulayam Singh Yadav Hopes Modi is PM Again
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav sang praises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha, flanked by Congress’ Sonia Gandhi. To make things more awkward, Yadav’s son Akhilesh Yadav is a prominent advocate of a grand opposition coalition to contest elections against Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. 🙏 Yadav had wished outgoing PM Manmohan Singh the same in 2014.
02/14/2019 4:25 AM
228 comments
Hashmat A.03/14/2019 15:04
This is not true video which you are watching, in 2014 the Russian scientist "Povandolakoviviscovba kintayionshinkovjak" Why you skiped the name? I will not complete the story100 times wings in 100 pins
Brijesh S.03/08/2019 17:00
No cbi for him😃
Mahesh V.03/07/2019 07:40
Suno bacho aur baap se kuch sikho
Abdul S.03/07/2019 06:06
मुलायसिंह का अस्तित्व खत्म हो जाएगा इसके बाद
Santosh O.03/06/2019 02:43
Sahi bole
R S.03/06/2019 02:28
Mulayam jesa yaro ka yaar bht Kam hote he duniya me
Pramod S.03/06/2019 02:09
Modij
Rajus R.03/05/2019 15:24
5 unglue, (90%√
Anil K.03/05/2019 12:51
Har har har har har har har har har har har har har har har har har har har Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi
Chandan C.03/05/2019 10:41
People are fighting for PM post while he confirmed position. Lifetime he fought against BJP, But finally now he felt his mistake and spoke the .
Vinod Y.03/05/2019 10:06
Sahi sahi sahi ...
Abhijit C.03/05/2019 06:17
Namo
Jayesh J.03/04/2019 21:37
jayhoo😊👍👍
Suraj P.03/04/2019 17:13
U r great sir
Suraj P.03/04/2019 17:12
All on u mulayam g
Subam T.03/04/2019 07:19
Dlal h
Jagdish V.03/03/2019 17:47
Bjp is best
Balbir S.03/03/2019 16:34
Very nice neta jee
Yogendrasinh J.03/03/2019 16:12
JAY Ho MODIJI
Mukesh C.03/02/2019 14:36
Actually mulayamji has spoken in the irony language.but the fool can't understand it.now who is fool is ur problem.....