back

Mulayam Singh Yadav Hopes Modi is PM Again

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav sang praises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha, flanked by Congress’ Sonia Gandhi. To make things more awkward, Yadav’s son Akhilesh Yadav is a prominent advocate of a grand opposition coalition to contest elections against Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. 🙏 Yadav had wished outgoing PM Manmohan Singh the same in 2014.

02/14/2019 4:25 AM
  • 593.5k
  • 328

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

228 comments

  • Hashmat A.
    03/14/2019 15:04

    This is not true video which you are watching, in 2014 the Russian scientist "Povandolakoviviscovba kintayionshinkovjak" Why you skiped the name? I will not complete the story100 times wings in 100 pins

  • Brijesh S.
    03/08/2019 17:00

    No cbi for him😃

  • Mahesh V.
    03/07/2019 07:40

    Suno bacho aur baap se kuch sikho

  • Abdul S.
    03/07/2019 06:06

    मुलायसिंह का अस्तित्व खत्म हो जाएगा इसके बाद

  • Santosh O.
    03/06/2019 02:43

    Sahi bole

  • R S.
    03/06/2019 02:28

    Mulayam jesa yaro ka yaar bht Kam hote he duniya me

  • Pramod S.
    03/06/2019 02:09

    Modij

  • Rajus R.
    03/05/2019 15:24

    5 unglue, (90%√

  • Anil K.
    03/05/2019 12:51

    Har har har har har har har har har har har har har har har har har har har Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi Modi

  • Chandan C.
    03/05/2019 10:41

    People are fighting for PM post while he confirmed position. Lifetime he fought against BJP, But finally now he felt his mistake and spoke the .

  • Vinod Y.
    03/05/2019 10:06

    Sahi sahi sahi ...

  • Abhijit C.
    03/05/2019 06:17

    Namo

  • Jayesh J.
    03/04/2019 21:37

    jayhoo😊👍👍

  • Suraj P.
    03/04/2019 17:13

    U r great sir

  • Suraj P.
    03/04/2019 17:12

    All on u mulayam g

  • Subam T.
    03/04/2019 07:19

    Dlal h

  • Jagdish V.
    03/03/2019 17:47

    Bjp is best

  • Balbir S.
    03/03/2019 16:34

    Very nice neta jee

  • Yogendrasinh J.
    03/03/2019 16:12

    JAY Ho MODIJI

  • Mukesh C.
    03/02/2019 14:36

    Actually mulayamji has spoken in the irony language.but the fool can't understand it.now who is fool is ur problem.....