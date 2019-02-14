Mulayam Singh Yadav Hopes Modi is PM Again

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav sang praises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha, flanked by Congress’ Sonia Gandhi. To make things more awkward, Yadav’s son Akhilesh Yadav is a prominent advocate of a grand opposition coalition to contest elections against Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. 🙏 Yadav had wished outgoing PM Manmohan Singh the same in 2014.