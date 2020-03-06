back
Mumbai Cops Help Migrants Catch Train To Bengal
As these migrant workers reached the station, the train left the platform... here’s what happened next! 👀😲 Special thanks to Khaanachahiye.
06/03/2020 7:00 AM
- 605.8k
- 19.5k
- 343
And even more
- 1:59
Esta familia construyó su casa alrededor de un árbol 😲
- 3:45
La sordera no impide a estos jóvenes a bailar
- 2:42
Así se logra la paz, según los jóvenes
- 2:16
Limpiando el Himalaya para mantenerlo lleno de vida
- 1:25
La mejor mamá del mundo narra futbol para su hijo ciego y autista ❤️
- 2:26
El muralista que quiere convertir México en la capital mundial del arte
290 comments
अरविन्द क.11 hours
Mumbai Police!! Jindabaad.
Muzamil H.12 hours
Mashallah
Subrata M.14 hours
Volunteer my regards
Silajit R.a day
Good work.... always appreciated.
Christopher J.a day
That is why Mumbai is a blessed city in the whole country educated people living in harmony without communal hatred all living the dream that other states envy our progress and growth.
Mujahid U.a day
Love you all May Allah taala bestow upon you the best of both the worlds Aameen summa Aameen yaa Rabbul Aalameen
Aliasgar S.a day
A big Salute to the very very spl Mumbai Police... So proud of you😎
Rahu K.a day
agar delhi mein hua hota to delhi police migrant par lathicharge ke sath FIR kar jail mein daal deti aur baad mein anti caa or ncr protestor bata kar delhi riots mein chargesheet kar atankwadi bata kar NSA lagati
Sangamnath K.2 days
How no one has posted that Allah had stopped
Majid R.2 days
Big shout-out to mr prime minister to evacuate ,the students ,migrant workers , families, stranded persons ,from different countries as well as within our country ,thanks for being stand still , including MC corporation workers, delivery agents, medics ,,well it was exceptional ,what locals did ,food ,water , whatever it was ,that was something for me , meanwhile so called intellectuals create Chao's in quarantine centers over one packet of biscuit,
Nakul R.2 days
None of the state police are like mumbai police.i feel proud to be mumbaikar. Good work mumbai police.keep it up.stay blessed.
David R.2 days
Fantastic
A N.2 days
Great job
Rajani N.2 days
👏👏 to all the volunteers.....
Rafeda A.2 days
A big Thank you to !!
Showkat B.2 days
This is what brother police men did, for which they have taken the oath to serve the people, besides Constitution. You can see how the poor migrants were 🙏💕 thanking them.
Sadbhavna D.2 days
Kudos👏
Moonmoon C.2 days
A big THANK and respect to all of them 🙏🙏🙏🙏
Sandi M.2 days
Salute Mumbai Police.. welcome all my brothers and sisters to Bengal
Abdul M.2 days
Their prayers is enough to live fpr rest of your life. What a noble cause this guys are doing. May Allah bless them