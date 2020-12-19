back
Mumbai Girls Win World Robot Olympiad 2020
These two girls from Mumbai have found a sustainable solution to cool the air that our ACs heat up. And they’re not even in their teens yet. 😲
19/12/2020 4:27 PM
37 comments
Monisha S.8 hours
Congratulations! God bless both of you
Vishnu N.10 hours
But why showing Karen J and David Dhavan son in this video.... they have not even graduated and this girls won an international competition.... come on yar lets not other shine in their brightness
Dhrumil K.a day
Congratulations team
Yawar K.a day
Inspired by ECO Cooler method . Good girls
Pushpa G.2 days
Congratulations and best of luck to both of them.
Jigisha P.2 days
Kudos to the girl power. Congratulations.we need more innovators like you.👍
Shejal R.2 days
Itna achha detail but bollywood actors dikha k presentation kharab kr dete ho. Focus waha karo jis pe video banana he
Deepanjan S.2 days
https://inhabitat.com/this-amazing-bangladeshi-air-cooler-is-made-from-plastic-bottles-and-uses-no-electricity/
Deeksha S.2 days
Nice
Venkataraman S.2 days
Wow great many in Maharashtra gujrat Karnataka Bhavsar marathi pawar women bcom poor and prostitution work better to make them better
Pritpal S.2 days
Hindi speek
Vivek P.2 days
Not criticizing the effort but this whole thing is a stupid idea at first place. AC is nothing but a reverse engine which takes energy from sink and puts in source and since the process is reverse it requires external source of energy which is electricity..! The hot air created is nothing but the air from the room and since you cant destroy energy ! Cooling it again is actually again using power so eventually you will be wasting more energy at first place. There is a reason why engineer don't do this at first place ! So while the girls seems talented the one who gave them this idea is a stupid person..!
Osman K.2 days
You mean they can open a company now??.. Idiot brut
Maheshwari M.2 days
Congratulations🎊 nd God bless you two!
Kavith V.2 days
I couldn't even speak such fine English back when I was 12 years old, let alone come up with ideas.
Abhishek B.2 days
Kudos to the Girls
Aditya G.3 days
They could have replaced the AC with the clay cones to cool down the room. But no ,they cooled the air coming out of the AC. WOW😂
Naina T.3 days
Did I only see Varun and bollywood ppl? While watching some good and interesting stuff.
Bhaskar S.3 days
Are cooler se idea mila hai..
Faye E.3 days
Congratulations! God bless you two!