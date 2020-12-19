back

Mumbai Girls Win World Robot Olympiad 2020

These two girls from Mumbai have found a sustainable solution to cool the air that our ACs heat up. And they’re not even in their teens yet. 😲

19/12/2020 4:27 PM
  • 151.7K
  • 46

37 comments

  • Monisha S.
    8 hours

    Congratulations! God bless both of you

  • Vishnu N.
    10 hours

    But why showing Karen J and David Dhavan son in this video.... they have not even graduated and this girls won an international competition.... come on yar lets not other shine in their brightness

  • Dhrumil K.
    a day

    Congratulations team

  • Yawar K.
    a day

    Inspired by ECO Cooler method . Good girls

  • Pushpa G.
    2 days

    Congratulations and best of luck to both of them.

  • Jigisha P.
    2 days

    Kudos to the girl power. Congratulations.we need more innovators like you.👍

  • Shejal R.
    2 days

    Itna achha detail but bollywood actors dikha k presentation kharab kr dete ho. Focus waha karo jis pe video banana he

  • Deepanjan S.
    2 days

    https://inhabitat.com/this-amazing-bangladeshi-air-cooler-is-made-from-plastic-bottles-and-uses-no-electricity/

  • Deeksha S.
    2 days

    Nice

  • Venkataraman S.
    2 days

    Wow great many in Maharashtra gujrat Karnataka Bhavsar marathi pawar women bcom poor and prostitution work better to make them better

  • Pritpal S.
    2 days

    Hindi speek

  • Vivek P.
    2 days

    Not criticizing the effort but this whole thing is a stupid idea at first place. AC is nothing but a reverse engine which takes energy from sink and puts in source and since the process is reverse it requires external source of energy which is electricity..! The hot air created is nothing but the air from the room and since you cant destroy energy ! Cooling it again is actually again using power so eventually you will be wasting more energy at first place. There is a reason why engineer don't do this at first place ! So while the girls seems talented the one who gave them this idea is a stupid person..!

  • Osman K.
    2 days

    You mean they can open a company now??.. Idiot brut

  • Maheshwari M.
    2 days

    Congratulations🎊 nd God bless you two!

  • Kavith V.
    2 days

    I couldn't even speak such fine English back when I was 12 years old, let alone come up with ideas.

  • Abhishek B.
    2 days

    Kudos to the Girls

  • Aditya G.
    3 days

    They could have replaced the AC with the clay cones to cool down the room. But no ,they cooled the air coming out of the AC. WOW😂

  • Naina T.
    3 days

    Did I only see Varun and bollywood ppl? While watching some good and interesting stuff.

  • Bhaskar S.
    3 days

    Are cooler se idea mila hai..

  • Faye E.
    3 days

    Congratulations! God bless you two!

