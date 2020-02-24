back

Mumbai's Dead Body Hunter

This man scours Mumbai's Mithi river for dead bodies.

02/24/2020 10:37 AM
  • Tejas T.
    30 minutes

    You are great 👌

  • Jojo G.
    an hour

    What a way to earn a living

  • Sharda S.
    2 hours

    😐

  • Lalrammuanpuii C.
    3 hours

    He doesnt payed any wages..sad fr him tiraw duata

  • Sudipto B.
    4 hours

    God bless this man 🙏

  • Poorvi T.
    5 hours

    Condition of india।

  • Arqam S.
    6 hours

    Paise toh dena chaiye Pura din rishwat lete rehte kuch toh de do Mumbai Police

  • Prachi V.
    6 hours

    Is it Mumbai? Are you serious?😱

  • Abdul M.
    6 hours

    Well said have to fear the one who is alive and backstab 🙌

  • Brut India
    6 hours

    Why acting on manual scavenging needs better law enforcement: https://www.firstpost.com/india/indias-manual-scavengers-ugly-truths-of-unsanitary-sanitation-work-an-open-secret-countrywide-law-needs-better-enforcement-6791721.html

  • Murnaad R.
    7 hours

    Government must provide him free home🏡 health care , good education for his children and hand✋ full of money.... !!

  • Pinka O.
    7 hours

    Sauthi vadhare money Apva joie. A bhai ne. Selute...

  • Rahul P.
    7 hours

    Jigra hai Bhai Mai..

  • Kutubuddin S.
    8 hours

    Great human being

  • Georgy D.
    8 hours

    That is a river? Planet is fighting with stupids. Dead people????? 🙄😳😳We are afraid of corona virus?

  • Javed P.
    8 hours

    I salute you God bless you and your family.

  • Mithee S.
    8 hours

    Great 👍🏻! Police can provide some water jackets for such ppl. Tho' he's NOT the Only one in this city. There are many such ' Good' ppl who police takes undue help from😔

  • Ajit P.
    8 hours

    Why government not taking hsteps to clean mithi river

  • Gibbs
    10 hours

    Instead of paying more to him, he gets no wage. It hurts 😢

  • Ismail K.
    10 hours

    Heart breaking story of this man , if not paying atleast do something good for his family , if this is also looking big thn atleast give him the Safety suit for protection in gutter