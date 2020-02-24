Mumbai's Dead Body Hunter

Sedition Case Against Bangalore 19-Year-Old
Tejas T.30 minutes
You are great 👌
Jojo G.an hour
What a way to earn a living
Sharda S.2 hours
😐
Lalrammuanpuii C.3 hours
He doesnt payed any wages..sad fr him tiraw duata
Sudipto B.4 hours
God bless this man 🙏
Poorvi T.5 hours
Condition of india।
Arqam S.6 hours
Paise toh dena chaiye Pura din rishwat lete rehte kuch toh de do Mumbai Police
Prachi V.6 hours
Is it Mumbai? Are you serious?😱
Abdul M.6 hours
Well said have to fear the one who is alive and backstab 🙌
Brut India6 hours
Why acting on manual scavenging needs better law enforcement: https://www.firstpost.com/india/indias-manual-scavengers-ugly-truths-of-unsanitary-sanitation-work-an-open-secret-countrywide-law-needs-better-enforcement-6791721.html
Murnaad R.7 hours
Government must provide him free home🏡 health care , good education for his children and hand✋ full of money.... !!
Pinka O.7 hours
Sauthi vadhare money Apva joie. A bhai ne. Selute...
Rahul P.7 hours
Jigra hai Bhai Mai..
Kutubuddin S.8 hours
Great human being
Georgy D.8 hours
That is a river? Planet is fighting with stupids. Dead people????? 🙄😳😳We are afraid of corona virus?
Javed P.8 hours
I salute you God bless you and your family.
Mithee S.8 hours
Great 👍🏻! Police can provide some water jackets for such ppl. Tho' he's NOT the Only one in this city. There are many such ' Good' ppl who police takes undue help from😔
Ajit P.8 hours
Why government not taking hsteps to clean mithi river
Gibbs10 hours
Instead of paying more to him, he gets no wage. It hurts 😢
Ismail K.10 hours
Heart breaking story of this man , if not paying atleast do something good for his family , if this is also looking big thn atleast give him the Safety suit for protection in gutter