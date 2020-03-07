back
Mumbai Vs. Migrants
Mumbai’s festering migrant issue is being brought to light by Manoj Bajpayee’s trending movie, Bhonsle. From a melting pot of culture to mass exodus of migrants - here’s the journey of the city of dreams as it wakes up to its harsh realities.
07/03/2020 4:57 PM
- 1.0m
- 7.0k
- 192
163 comments
Nitin T.07/12/2020 15:58
F
Salim S.07/10/2020 05:39
My city
Mihir T.07/07/2020 19:20
Manoj Bajpai's acting in Bhosle deserves oscar ❣️
Sriti P.07/07/2020 17:32
Not just Maharastra, but Karnataka, Delhi (Metro cities in general that is) has the same friction for migrant workers, not just migrant workers at blue collar job but throughout sectors, I wish India had a more distributed development, then no one had to leave their homes, irrespective of various socio-economic constraints an individual is comfortable in their homes... When we migrate our motive is just to earn an honest living and nothing more than that, and just for this motive we are subjected to constant hate & unnecessary friction...we try to find a corner, and we are constantly reminded how we are not needed, atleast one privileged localite will bully you and let you know how you ruined his city while he himself is spitting paan on the road and you are the one cleaning it!
Mano B.07/07/2020 10:46
https://facebook.com/events/s/sushant-singh-rajput/2680836632181719/?ti=cl SUSHANT singh rajput sir humrey dilo main bastey .i miss u . please meri is post ko share krey jo b sir sushant ko piyar kertey hi
Mano B.07/07/2020 10:46
https://facebook.com/events/s/sushant-singh-rajput/2680836632181719/?ti=cl SUSHANT singh rajput sir humrey dilo main bastey .i miss u . please meri is post ko share krey jo b sir sushant ko piyar kertey hi
Mano B.07/07/2020 10:28
AP is page main aay apna song gun gnaeey hum ap ka wo song page ki trf se promote krey gey
Mano B.07/07/2020 10:28
AP is page main aay apna song gun gnaeey hum ap ka wo song page ki trf se promote krey gey
S P.07/07/2020 07:04
Same problem persisting in chennai too... So basically it's the story of our metropolitan cities. A section of people trying to mingle with the new culture and are living more difficult lives
Neeta S.07/07/2020 05:47
Brut India Pls don't manipulate the history and portray sumthg else.
Singh K.07/07/2020 05:45
Ghatiya aur tuchhe mauka parast log..
Manoj C.07/07/2020 04:41
Every city/state has limits.when these bimaru states will be developed??
Vee S.07/06/2020 18:01
Manoj sir is directly "prasahada" of god..for the indien film industry ...
Navneet P.07/06/2020 04:52
ye Dekhna padega ❤️
Shubham B.07/05/2020 15:55
from the independence north are dominating our nation but still its under develop why???? all the pm wheather its of bjp or congress they were from north only especially from up and bihar but still they're state isn't develop this was first time when someone from west become the pm (modi) and the country is progressing
Satyam S.07/05/2020 09:16
Migrant ne USA ko bannaya Hai usi taraha mumbai ko bhi migrant ne boost diya plz development failane ke baat karo na ke states ke unity todne ke
Shrikant R.07/05/2020 09:14
Fake video and Manipulated history...!!!
Er G.07/05/2020 08:51
Phaltu post
Dhaval R.07/05/2020 08:48
Within Mumbai there are small areas, socities locality where a Maharastrian cannot buy or reside. So where does your constitution of India and law for equals goes ?
Dhaval R.07/05/2020 08:46
Remember in Mumbai all Major small medium business are taken care by outsiders.....but not forget to bring them to city and make them Maharastra people contribute.....the farmers from 100 km distance work hard so that city could be feed.the dairy , poultary, fodder, all basic things are grown by Maharastraian so respect them and there language when you come in cities like Mumbai Suburban Mumbai Navi Mumbai Thane Kalyan Virar for your bread and butter.Need for change of attitude and respect towards the people of that land.