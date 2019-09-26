Mumbai Was Getting Flooded Even In 1932

Flooded roads, slow traffic and people with umbrellas is not a new occurrence in Mumbai. #tbt
Pardhava R.10/30/2019 03:27
Still date Mumbai like that only
Gurnoor M.10/19/2019 13:25
The cars used to be so royal back then
A N.10/19/2019 09:58
So nothing has changed in bombay🤔
Nipun K.10/18/2019 17:13
atleast we know the hanging from train bit comes from our ancestors now 🤣
Ashish M.10/13/2019 16:53
Nothing seems to have changed.nothing changed in 90 years, Mumbai used to go under water then, Mumbai goes under water now.
Sunny C.10/08/2019 10:36
So by this video u wanna ask people of Mumbai that they should kindly smoothen out and start adjusting with the situation. Or do u wanna say authorities are so incompetent that after 87 years also they are unable to resolve an issue like water logging in cities
Indraneel S.10/08/2019 07:54
Two words: F**k off. With this attitude we should still have rampant cholera and TB. Water conservation is probably the easiest thing to do in urban development. Indian politicians and babus are skid marks
Venkatesh V.10/06/2019 06:23
Towing vehicle
Babai B.10/06/2019 04:03
electric train at 1932 ???????
Samana A.10/03/2019 21:35
Dhruv M.10/03/2019 11:21
Seriously. Indian administration and intelligentsia trying to blame the Bombay floods on Climate Change and absolve themselves of decades of negligence need to watch this..
Veer S.10/03/2019 02:40
Anubhav U.10/02/2019 10:03
Kamaljit S.10/02/2019 06:06
It is really hard to believe that ven in 21 st century there is no solution for this problem. how people are allowing the local authotities to disown their responsibility. and continue to collect the taxes.
Aatif T.10/01/2019 19:28
The old English and it's accent was just amazing...
Garima M.10/01/2019 12:14
Almost 90 years back ...its amezing 🤗
Shreyansha S.10/01/2019 06:38
This video made me realise that every indian stereotype in world's eyes was once a reality. 😂😂😂
Raviraja D.10/01/2019 06:11
Years changed but India is the same.
Hitesh S.10/01/2019 03:24
Amit D.10/01/2019 02:01
Nothing is change... accept media coverage... now it is India is surviving with flood hyt media is engaged to covering modi carnival. Great