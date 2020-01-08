back

Mumbai Woman Booked For ‘Free Kashmir’ Placard

“I am not a Kashmiri. Mi Mumbaichi aahe.” The police filed a case of “provocation with intent to cause riot” against Mehak Mirza Prabhu for holding a “Free Kashmir” placard at a protest in Mumbai. In this video, the writer explains why she felt compelled to do what she did.

01/08/2020 12:28 PM
233 comments

  • Nitin S.
    an hour

    BullShit, If you are so concern about Kmir internet freedom, please mention the same instead of putting a ambiguos statement and now after backlash trying to justify by making bullshit ideas.

  • Korou S.
    an hour

    "free india" i repeat "free india" chill guys i am just talking about the unemployment and other problems of India ☻

  • Tee J.
    an hour

    Fucking antinationalist !

  • Anee M.
    an hour

    Tum apna kam karo pak president ki Tara sochna bandh karo.

  • San G.
    an hour

    U can't even put ur mesh across properly and u can't even convince now properly. Shame on u

  • Pronay B.
    2 hours

    Abbey jaa na bkl

  • Dipti K.
    2 hours

    What is the meaning of " "...❓ She is a writer, having these anti-national character... I think all the writers now a days have these type anti-national characters...

  • Lovely K.
    2 hours

    Randi sali

  • Soumi B.
    2 hours

    What a logic Mahek ? Internet freedom? Why shouldn't you mention that on poster? You believe in democracy, so also we... But when u put a poster like free Kashmir, it means a lot... I hope you r sensible person, know all about kashimir n it's situation since last 70yrs, so u should have been a little careful before putting the poster... Really shocked by your explanation now

  • Anish P.
    2 hours

    Very well said Mehek.

  • Brut India
    2 hours

    Shiv Sena backs Mehak Prabhu, "A Mumbaikar Marathi woman could understand the pain of Kashmiris: https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/shiv-sena-backs-marathi-girl-mehak-prabhu-who-held-free-kashmir-poster-in-mumbai-protest-2161153

  • Manoj R.
    2 hours

    U r ryt..👍

  • Mahaveer R.
    2 hours

    So what about kashmiri pandit why you are not talking about then even they kashmiri

  • Mangesh K.
    2 hours

    These "Peaceful" people are silent on atrocities on Nonbelievers. But silently working on Gazawa E Hind. Feasibly targetting their aims. Fooling seculars

  • Mangesh K.
    2 hours

    All tukde tukde gang is supporting this rant . These gangs and Urban naxals to be hunted.

  • Rabi S.
    2 hours

    Tu tab kaha tha jab kasmiri hindu o ko baha se nikala gaya tha ...

  • Pramod K.
    3 hours

    कश्मीरी पंडित भी अपने है । अब बोल ????

  • Goldy J.
    3 hours

    When the reporter ask him same question that why is she holding this banner. Is it for Internet shut down in kashmir? And she says "No". Now he is giving clarification. Internet is also shut down by goons in JNU server room. Why she is not protesting against them. Agenda ,half knowledge that's why they are pseudos.

  • Pawan K.
    3 hours

    इस को उन 5 लाख कसमीरी पंडित

  • Peria S.
    3 hours

    Hei dumb story teller Mahek Mirza Prabhu - you deserve it. Don't claim innoncence you fool. https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10216255916414406&id=1347897379 Whoever putting up this Free Kashmir posters are bunch of idiots, illiterates, low life bastards, urban naxals and break India goons. When caught give bladdy crappy excuse of internet be restored. The authorities must trace these anti-nationals and decimate them for good. Home Ministry and Amit Shah-ji ... what are you all doing. Why the inaction on such anti-India elements. Democracy and freedom of expression comes with discipline. The rascals putting up such posters - click and listen - trouble makers waiting to create mayhem and burn Kashmir with restoration of internet. Presstitutes - play your role and hound such bastards and anti-nationals. Be responsible for nation building. Don't you buggers - the anti-nationals and urban naxals not worried about dangers lurking in the horizon - and become modern day "Nero" to see India burning - you fools.