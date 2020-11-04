back

Mumbaikar’s Pitch In To Feed Those in Need

For a hungry Mumbaikar, a free meal could be just around the corner... stored fresh in a community fridge!

04/11/2020 4:57 PM
  • 34.8K
  • 25

23 comments

  • Sandhya P.
    16 hours

    Thankyou so much, noted.

  • Shanu
    20 hours

    Wow fantastic 👍

  • Apeksha D.
    20 hours

    You are doing really a great job.

  • Aniket J.
    2 days

    Great work 👍 Please keep on

  • Biswadeep M.
    2 days

    U can't copy ideas from foreign countries 😂😂😂 This is incredible India! Please sir don't waste resource on useless copied ideas from foreign.

  • Ajit Z.
    2 days

    Saviour syndrome of rich people

  • D'loz V.
    2 days

    Great 👍🏼👍🏼

  • Itz Ø.
    2 days

  • Sandhya P.
    2 days

    Better scroll the 14 centres of these centres, please a request. So, whenever we pass thru' these areas can contribute to this social cause.

  • Meenakshi L.
    2 days

    Just can say one thinggggh.......only angelic people ccan take such n effforts.......hatts off .....keepvhelping....God blesss

  • Chetan S.
    2 days

    Nice thought

  • Mujahid S.
    2 days

    can i have organizers contact number

  • Mira M.
    2 days

    Kindness

  • Gangadhar S.
    2 days

    This organisation is doing praise worthy job public cooperation is must.

  • Nedjine J.
    3 days

  • Molly M.
    3 days

    God bless you for your kindness. Such. Generous gesture! People are having a real hard time feeding their families! I hope every city, town and village in India follows your example!

  • Julee M.
    3 days

    Even i want to keep this community fridge in my area what are the formalities who n how they can help plz guide

  • Khalid H.
    3 days

    This is great.. ♥

  • Niranjan T.
    3 days

    Dar lagta hai bhai, kal khana kahane kisi ko kuchh ho gaya to naam mere pe aayega. Baba ka dhaba -case hi dekh lo

  • Abhinav A.
    3 days

    Community fridge won't work in India. People who already have enough, will happily take from the fridge.

