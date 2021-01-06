back

Muslim Man Booked For Selling "Thakur" Shoes

This Muslim man was allegedly booked and briefly arrested for selling shoes. What was his crime, does anyone know?

06/01/2021 3:39 PMupdated: 06/01/2021 3:42 PM
Politics

433 comments

  • YB P.
    16 hours

    UP is the most uncivilised state in India.

  • Umair R.
    a day

    It is the same as indian biggest beef exporting companies are of hindu owners and they lynch muslims by bloody fake propaganda.... Well this is horrible for India literally Endia

  • Swaym V.
    3 days

    Ye bc log direct inke pichwade me dum hai to thakur shoes ke maalik se jaakar kyu nahi ladte.

  • Purushottam M.
    3 days

    This is stupid. 100% pure stupid. He should reverse file a case for mental torture and harassment. Poor guy would even have paid attention to the name, was merely selling shoes for food. Bajrang Dal should stop this nonsense. Unnecessarily defaming us.

  • Alfred H.
    4 days

    Sabsey bekaar 3rd class state Uttar Pradesh....

  • Rithwan A.
    4 days

    Lol only in india you can be arrested for selling shoes.😀😀

  • Monkwithquotes
    4 days

    Aise hi lad maro Apas m👌

  • Siddhesh K.
    4 days

    Brut ki jal rahi hai

  • Rahman R.
    4 days

    Love jihad law is important so that rape can be controlled all over

  • Syed S.
    4 days

    Terrorists

  • Malik T.
    4 days

    India is a Zionist racist facist child killer occupier country

  • محمد ف.
    5 days

    Chutea sale

  • Mohd A.
    5 days

    Shoe pe likh SSS speed skill scale modi ji k 3S.

  • Ahanaf B.
    5 days

    Intolerance is the root of all civil unrest in your country

  • Rudra C.
    5 days

    UTTAR PRADESH oh no..UTTAM PRADESH of YOGIJI is the crime capital of INDIA. Jay shri ram🙏

  • Roy B.
    5 days

    umuhaha😆😆! Jab Mugul, Turk, persian muslim India ko rule karke gayi Thakur ki aukat tab kaha gayi the?

  • Parasis T.
    5 days

    Remove UP and there you have it, a better India

  • Krishnamurthy K.
    5 days

    Political leaders n dispensations for their electoral gains responsible for dividing people with arousing public emotions n creating a wedge between various sections of society. Citizens should know how to guard themselves without falling prey for such antics of politicians.

  • Vee M.
    5 days

    This is how terrorists are born. Harassing hard working citizens and making them feel like an outsider and burden. Irrespective if this is staged or real, we all know this happens.

  • Abhi S.
    5 days

    UP me kiski sarkaar h??? Smj rhe hoo naa??

