back
Muslim Man Booked For Selling "Thakur" Shoes
This Muslim man was allegedly booked and briefly arrested for selling shoes. What was his crime, does anyone know?
06/01/2021 3:39 PMupdated: 06/01/2021 3:42 PM
- 184.7K
- 1K
- 450
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
433 comments
YB P.16 hours
UP is the most uncivilised state in India.
Umair R.a day
It is the same as indian biggest beef exporting companies are of hindu owners and they lynch muslims by bloody fake propaganda.... Well this is horrible for India literally Endia
Swaym V.3 days
Ye bc log direct inke pichwade me dum hai to thakur shoes ke maalik se jaakar kyu nahi ladte.
Purushottam M.3 days
This is stupid. 100% pure stupid. He should reverse file a case for mental torture and harassment. Poor guy would even have paid attention to the name, was merely selling shoes for food. Bajrang Dal should stop this nonsense. Unnecessarily defaming us.
Alfred H.4 days
Sabsey bekaar 3rd class state Uttar Pradesh....
Rithwan A.4 days
Lol only in india you can be arrested for selling shoes.😀😀
Monkwithquotes4 days
Aise hi lad maro Apas m👌
Siddhesh K.4 days
Brut ki jal rahi hai
Rahman R.4 days
Love jihad law is important so that rape can be controlled all over
Syed S.4 days
Terrorists
Malik T.4 days
India is a Zionist racist facist child killer occupier country
محمد ف.5 days
Chutea sale
Mohd A.5 days
Shoe pe likh SSS speed skill scale modi ji k 3S.
Ahanaf B.5 days
Intolerance is the root of all civil unrest in your country
Rudra C.5 days
UTTAR PRADESH oh no..UTTAM PRADESH of YOGIJI is the crime capital of INDIA. Jay shri ram🙏
Roy B.5 days
umuhaha😆😆! Jab Mugul, Turk, persian muslim India ko rule karke gayi Thakur ki aukat tab kaha gayi the?
Parasis T.5 days
Remove UP and there you have it, a better India
Krishnamurthy K.5 days
Political leaders n dispensations for their electoral gains responsible for dividing people with arousing public emotions n creating a wedge between various sections of society. Citizens should know how to guard themselves without falling prey for such antics of politicians.
Vee M.5 days
This is how terrorists are born. Harassing hard working citizens and making them feel like an outsider and burden. Irrespective if this is staged or real, we all know this happens.
Abhi S.5 days
UP me kiski sarkaar h??? Smj rhe hoo naa??