Muslim Man Breaks Fast To Donate Blood

Have U.S. presidents prepared the country for a pandemic?
Is this the end of handshakes?
Flint sheriff marches with protesters
LGBTQ+ youth impacted by COVID-19 crisis
Health care workers on why they joined protests
George Floyd, remembered
Yeh news media kyun nai dikhata.....Nafarat felana ka....bhai chara khatam krne ka theka liya hua h kya media ne....!
Jai hind sir. Humanity and national integration are the main things above any religion.
Bhai bura mat manna lekin duniya mai har roz kisi na kisi ko blood transfusion hota h lekin kabhi kisi ko pata nhi hota ki woh blood kiska h .blood har religion ka ek hi hota h toh tum kyu yaha par religion lare ho .phir khete ho tum compare karte ho
Humanity at it best. May ALLAH forgive his sins and grant him Jannah.ALLAH the most merciful...
Just Doctor and nurse religion was not mentioned 😂😂
Mashallah, one should keep doing such good deeds. 🤲🤲🤲
Nice
Oh my god!!! Once again prasing muslim. Who far is it true ??? has to be checked. Leave it, that's not the matter.
What matter importantly is their are no other poeple on this whole planet who does good deeds.it is only & only the Muslim who can do goods things.
Thank you sir...... humanity is above all....god is one...in different form.
This is called humanity which is above all.
Almighty Allah give you more strength to do such kind of noble work.
Long live Humanity.
I love your thought of thinking we all same human being ❤️and your kindness . Thank you for your generosity .
Hamara mazhab sikhata hai "Insaniyet" we all are one. Mazhab nahi sikhata apas ma Bayer rakhan hindi hain hum watan hai hindustan hamara.
Agar musalman apna Dil bhi donate karday to jahil communal logaon ko koi ahsas nahi hoga kiyon k firqa perasti ka zaher bahut phail gaya hai. Allah raham kare.
If you save one person life as if you have saved whole humanity ! This is teaching of Islam .
Thats what real muslim do help the man kind. Great job my brother
Shows humanity still comes first for a good person
Brunt India makes difference between Hindu and Muslim by announcing the woman as Hindu brunt India makes differences between two religions it is against Secularism. SHAME SHAME 😒😒😒 Brunt India.
I like it
63 comments
Alkesh S.a day
Yeh news media kyun nai dikhata.....Nafarat felana ka....bhai chara khatam krne ka theka liya hua h kya media ne....!
Neeraja S.4 days
Jai hind sir. Humanity and national integration are the main things above any religion.
Danny B.5 days
Bhai bura mat manna lekin duniya mai har roz kisi na kisi ko blood transfusion hota h lekin kabhi kisi ko pata nhi hota ki woh blood kiska h .blood har religion ka ek hi hota h toh tum kyu yaha par religion lare ho .phir khete ho tum compare karte ho
Akhtar K.6 days
Humanity at it best. May ALLAH forgive his sins and grant him Jannah.ALLAH the most merciful...
Abhinav S.6 days
Just Doctor and nurse religion was not mentioned 😂😂
Masoom R.6 days
Mashallah, one should keep doing such good deeds. 🤲🤲🤲
Zia N.7 days
Nice
Pragati B.7 days
Oh my god!!! Once again prasing muslim. Who far is it true ??? has to be checked. Leave it, that's not the matter. What matter importantly is their are no other poeple on this whole planet who does good deeds.it is only & only the Muslim who can do goods things.
Hemanth K.06/05/2020 04:12
Thank you sir...... humanity is above all....god is one...in different form.
Sahena B.06/05/2020 02:23
This is called humanity which is above all.
Sahena B.06/05/2020 02:22
Almighty Allah give you more strength to do such kind of noble work.
Shaikh M.06/05/2020 01:53
Long live Humanity.
Tenzin D.06/04/2020 20:53
I love your thought of thinking we all same human being ❤️and your kindness . Thank you for your generosity .
Mohammed R.06/04/2020 19:30
Hamara mazhab sikhata hai "Insaniyet" we all are one. Mazhab nahi sikhata apas ma Bayer rakhan hindi hain hum watan hai hindustan hamara.
Mohammed R.06/04/2020 19:24
Agar musalman apna Dil bhi donate karday to jahil communal logaon ko koi ahsas nahi hoga kiyon k firqa perasti ka zaher bahut phail gaya hai. Allah raham kare.
Khan B.06/04/2020 17:48
If you save one person life as if you have saved whole humanity ! This is teaching of Islam .
Parth D.06/04/2020 17:38
Thats what real muslim do help the man kind. Great job my brother
Akhilesh S.06/04/2020 16:02
Shows humanity still comes first for a good person
Vilas D.06/04/2020 16:00
Brunt India makes difference between Hindu and Muslim by announcing the woman as Hindu brunt India makes differences between two religions it is against Secularism. SHAME SHAME 😒😒😒 Brunt India.
Manoj M.06/04/2020 15:56
I like it