Muslim Man Renovating Hindu Temple

This man knocked down religious barriers to rebuild a childhood memory.

03/06/2018 10:58 AM
  • Prashant M.
    04/10/2018 05:57

    Great

  • Rabindra S.
    03/28/2018 15:00

    Come-on let's together make India unite again beyond political barriers..

  • Safwan A.
    03/28/2018 12:55

    and people like Amit Ojha can't tolerate peace and harmony.

  • Safwan A.
    03/28/2018 12:54

  • Amit O.
    03/28/2018 12:51

    Pls. Don't promote. The baseless news which is no useful to the society

  • Amit O.
    03/28/2018 12:50

    How many times Brut will flash thus news. In previous I have make comment. So I remember. Muslims don't want to see any religion where they are above 50%. Latest is kashmir. Every body like congress . Supreme court judge. Military. Are active

  • Sanchita D.
    03/28/2018 10:16

    Kundan

  • Muhammad I.
    03/11/2018 02:44

    Koi National TV isko dikhaega.... Kabhi nahi..

  • Rachana D.
    03/08/2018 21:58

    Proud of you.

  • Jashpal K.
    03/08/2018 10:13

    MOIN BHAI U. R GREAT GOD BLESSS UUU

  • Gopal P.
    03/07/2018 19:10

    v nice sir ji good

  • Shakshat P.
    03/07/2018 17:43

    👍👍👍👍👌👌👌👌

  • Nasir K.
    03/07/2018 15:37

    Jishe khuda ne nawaja ushe kon rok sakta he inshaniyat ka kaam karne me my big bro god bless you

  • Deepak P.
    03/07/2018 14:51

    Good job brother

  • Adhish S.
    03/07/2018 11:28

    Great work done followed by passion 👌👌👌👌

  • Pranav M.
    03/07/2018 10:57

    Outstanding

  • Shedrick C.
    03/07/2018 09:53

    yeh Farhan ko dikha

  • Ketna S.
    03/07/2018 09:39

    Thanks to you ,really you are an incredible person 👍

  • Mohamed N.
    03/07/2018 08:27

    Those final words of his 😍

  • Tejas K.
    03/07/2018 08:08

    see see