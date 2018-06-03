Muslim Man Renovating Hindu Temple

Great
Come-on let's together make India unite again beyond political barriers..
and people like Amit Ojha can't tolerate peace and harmony.
✌
Pls. Don't promote. The baseless news which is no useful to the society
How many times Brut will flash thus news.
In previous I have make comment. So I remember.
Muslims don't want to see any religion where they are above 50%.
Latest is kashmir. Every body like congress . Supreme court judge. Military. Are active
Kundan
Koi National TV isko dikhaega.... Kabhi nahi..
Proud of you.
MOIN BHAI U. R GREAT GOD BLESSS UUU
v nice sir ji
good
👍👍👍👍👌👌👌👌
Jishe khuda ne nawaja ushe kon rok sakta he inshaniyat ka kaam karne me my big bro god bless you
Good job brother
Great work done followed by passion 👌👌👌👌
Outstanding
yeh Farhan ko dikha
Thanks to you ,really you are an incredible person 👍
Those final words of his 😍
see see
92 comments
Prashant M.04/10/2018 05:57
Great
Rabindra S.03/28/2018 15:00
Come-on let's together make India unite again beyond political barriers..
Safwan A.03/28/2018 12:55
and people like Amit Ojha can't tolerate peace and harmony.
Safwan A.03/28/2018 12:54
✌
Amit O.03/28/2018 12:51
Pls. Don't promote. The baseless news which is no useful to the society
Amit O.03/28/2018 12:50
How many times Brut will flash thus news. In previous I have make comment. So I remember. Muslims don't want to see any religion where they are above 50%. Latest is kashmir. Every body like congress . Supreme court judge. Military. Are active
Sanchita D.03/28/2018 10:16
Kundan
Muhammad I.03/11/2018 02:44
Koi National TV isko dikhaega.... Kabhi nahi..
Rachana D.03/08/2018 21:58
Proud of you.
Jashpal K.03/08/2018 10:13
MOIN BHAI U. R GREAT GOD BLESSS UUU
Gopal P.03/07/2018 19:10
v nice sir ji good
Shakshat P.03/07/2018 17:43
👍👍👍👍👌👌👌👌
Nasir K.03/07/2018 15:37
Jishe khuda ne nawaja ushe kon rok sakta he inshaniyat ka kaam karne me my big bro god bless you
Deepak P.03/07/2018 14:51
Good job brother
Adhish S.03/07/2018 11:28
Great work done followed by passion 👌👌👌👌
Pranav M.03/07/2018 10:57
Outstanding
Shedrick C.03/07/2018 09:53
yeh Farhan ko dikha
Ketna S.03/07/2018 09:39
Thanks to you ,really you are an incredible person 👍
Mohamed N.03/07/2018 08:27
Those final words of his 😍
Tejas K.03/07/2018 08:08
see see