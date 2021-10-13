back

Muslim Men Dragged Out Of Garba Event In Indore

College garba event or love jihad? In Indore, the Bajrang Dal intervened. Here’s what happened after that…

13/10/2021 4:27 PM
Politics

373 comments

  • Rubina R.
    a day

    Shame

  • Pradeep K.
    2 days

    इस्लाम में दूसरे धर्म के लिए मनाही है परंतु अगर उधर दूसरे धर्म की लड़कियां हो तो ये कुत्तों की तरह मिलाकर चले आते हैं और कहते हैं कि संविधान में हक है कुत्ते साले

  • Alok G.
    2 days

    Maro MC ko...

  • Harshal Z.
    3 days

    is the best biased infotainment... hats off to their dedication

  • Souram K.
    3 days

    Why dont u cover the news of Durgotsav the incidents from Bangladesh? These men have only been dragged out but out there people have been massacred. Please do that too.

  • Shayan H.
    3 days

    India is run by RSS terrorists in the name of political party BJP.

  • Neelam K.
    3 days

    Mara nahi na then why this big fuss. Police ko. Hi toh handover kiya and it is our festival so stay away from. It

  • Maan S.
    3 days

    Phir Ye Log Bangladesh Main Jo Ho raha Uspe Naraz Hoty hai Or khud Ye karty hai

  • Kicius F.
    3 days

    SAD ... Not good behaviour

  • Ravish S.
    3 days

    Correct

  • Prashant J.
    3 days

    Ambedkar b4 Partition. 'Cong has failed to realize is that the policy of concession has increased Muslim aggressiveness, and what is worse, Ms interpret these concessions as a sign of defeatism on the part of the Hindus & d absence of the will to resist' True for BJP today!

  • Pratik C.
    4 days

    Just click any of these hashtags and you'll see what is happening to the hindus of bangladesh! please share!

  • M A.
    4 days

    H...indus are so afraid.. such a cowards..Modi ji k chozay.

  • Kazmi S.
    4 days

    Hamara desh b bahut tarah tarah k rang birange logo se bhara pada hai, Ek hai jo bahut paise waale hai aur paisa aur banane mei lage hai like business etc Ek hai middle class juta chappal ghis ghis k mehnat kar rahe hai Ek hai lower thoda gareeb magar they also mehnat kar rahe hai aur apni daal roti kama rahe hai Ek hai hamare fauji army force police wagera apne apne duty per tainaat chahe corona jaisa kaal ajaye Ek hai doctors healthstaffs teachers engineers IT professionals chote mote kaarobaari ye bhi apni mehnat kar rahe hai aur Samaj seva mei lage hai aur apna b daal roti kama rahe hai... . . . Aur ek ye hai, jisko pata hi nahi k kya karna hai kyu karna hai bas puree desh mei natak machha k rakha hua hai

  • Nikesh S.
    4 days

    Aur do BJP ko vote...suffer the consequences of bringing BJP to power....

  • Aditi B.
    4 days

    This humiliation is earned last week by hard work done by few brilliant students from kashmir who killed a Hindu chemist and a sikh teacher. Congratulations for your achievements. Only and only one community is not allowed in celebration related to hindu festivals, garba is a celebration of Hindu festival navratri, rest people from all over the world are welcome. Thank you

  • Archana H.
    4 days

    I wish this media have talked about how durga murtis are brutally broken in Bangladesh....how Bengali Hindus are hurted

  • Clinton B.
    4 days

    It's acts like these which create the divide

  • Mohamed M.
    4 days

    Too much of democracy & tolerance under the Feku Govt. Shameless scumbags!

  • Dhananjay G.
    4 days

    Sanghi logic May be the answer lies in why Muslim men and not the Muslim ladies go into garba Means like girls use to play garba more na then why aren't they present there and only muslim men are there😶😶

