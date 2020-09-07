back

Muslim Men Help Families Cremate The Dead

At a time where fear and stigma may stop us from helping each other, this group of Muslim volunteers has been helping cremate victims of Covid-19 in Telangana.

09/05/2020 2:57 PMupdated: 09/07/2020 10:06 AM
128 comments

  • Dhirendra M.
    4 days

    One more propaganda

  • Jhinti P.
    4 days

    we salute them but why categorised them as religion based??

  • Suresh D.
    4 days

    God bless you all

  • Jaesh M.
    5 days

    So you are burning dead body and saying it is right for Muslims to do so? Shame

  • Asif M.
    5 days

    Everywhere even in my state Assam Muslims are doing cremation of Hindus

  • Siva P.
    5 days

    I found...most sincere...them at Mangalagiri but some are shunning to be identified.

  • Swaraj S.
    5 days

    Wah.. I am totally speechless

  • Sweta S.
    5 days

    Very appreciated work.🙏

  • Rohan N.
    5 days

    Respect sir...

  • Moumita S.
    5 days

    Thank you Sir🙏..

  • Kamaljeet S.
    5 days

    Example set

  • Usha D.
    5 days

    Lord all Almighty God, please shower N Blessed all the good ,noble people who are risking their own lives to serve the society.A Big Salute to them Amen 🙏 Alleluyah 👋

  • Geeta R.
    5 days

    They all need to go I personally don’t care for it

  • Nb K.
    5 days

    Great job

  • Anand P.
    5 days

    Also show us the plight of displaced Kashmiris who were driven out of their homes. I salute the good Muslims but they are in minority in their own community.

  • Adithya K.
    5 days

    We appreciate the job they did. Why Brut. wanna divide the country identifying them as a Muslim? Shame on you.

  • Ibn F.
    5 days

    Sell out. They had their chance to believe whist their were alive. Once they pass way in a state of dis belief leave them

  • Ambarish M.
    5 days

    Absolute gem of people but it still amuses me what was the need to mention muslim volunteers.

  • Ashish H.
    5 days

    Thy should continue to show solidarity towards every human being...

  • Upasana S.
    5 days

    Why you want to always mention the religion of Volunteers... there are thousands of Non Muslim group of people who have dedicated themselves and their properties to save and help people in this pandemic but you seem to be a typical partisan... a puppet of appeasement of peacefuls!! What a cheap Act of Brut India. Be more on the side of Humanity than by religion.

