back
Muslim Men Help Families Cremate The Dead
At a time where fear and stigma may stop us from helping each other, this group of Muslim volunteers has been helping cremate victims of Covid-19 in Telangana.
09/05/2020 2:57 PMupdated: 09/07/2020 10:06 AM
- 145.2k
- 3.5k
- 137
128 comments
Dhirendra M.4 days
One more propaganda
Jhinti P.4 days
we salute them but why categorised them as religion based??
Suresh D.4 days
God bless you all
Jaesh M.5 days
So you are burning dead body and saying it is right for Muslims to do so? Shame
Asif M.5 days
Everywhere even in my state Assam Muslims are doing cremation of Hindus
Siva P.5 days
I found...most sincere...them at Mangalagiri but some are shunning to be identified.
Swaraj S.5 days
Wah.. I am totally speechless
Sweta S.5 days
Very appreciated work.🙏
Rohan N.5 days
Respect sir...
Moumita S.5 days
Thank you Sir🙏..
Kamaljeet S.5 days
Example set
Usha D.5 days
Lord all Almighty God, please shower N Blessed all the good ,noble people who are risking their own lives to serve the society.A Big Salute to them Amen 🙏 Alleluyah 👋
Geeta R.5 days
They all need to go I personally don’t care for it
Nb K.5 days
Great job
Anand P.5 days
Also show us the plight of displaced Kashmiris who were driven out of their homes. I salute the good Muslims but they are in minority in their own community.
Adithya K.5 days
We appreciate the job they did. Why Brut. wanna divide the country identifying them as a Muslim? Shame on you.
Ibn F.5 days
Sell out. They had their chance to believe whist their were alive. Once they pass way in a state of dis belief leave them
Ambarish M.5 days
Absolute gem of people but it still amuses me what was the need to mention muslim volunteers.
Ashish H.5 days
Thy should continue to show solidarity towards every human being...
Upasana S.5 days
Why you want to always mention the religion of Volunteers... there are thousands of Non Muslim group of people who have dedicated themselves and their properties to save and help people in this pandemic but you seem to be a typical partisan... a puppet of appeasement of peacefuls!! What a cheap Act of Brut India. Be more on the side of Humanity than by religion.